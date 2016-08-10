​The Humble Home Full Of Surprises

Here on homify, we just love stylish spaces – and even more so when an old and not-that-good-looking one gets transformed into a stunning one.

Such is the case today on homify 360°, where a worn-out warehouse used to store tools got a second chance at life – this time, as a fully functioning modern residence. One would never guess it by looking at the exterior facade (which comes across as quite minimalist), but the insides flaunt a very stunning surprise in terms of colour, patterns, texture, and just overall style.

Let’s get right to it!