​The Humble Home Full Of Surprises

Here on homify, we just love stylish spaces – and even more so when an old and not-that-good-looking one gets transformed into a stunning one.
Such is the case today on homify 360°, where a worn-out warehouse used to store tools got a second chance at life – this time, as a fully functioning modern residence. One would never guess it by looking at the exterior facade (which comes across as quite minimalist), but the insides flaunt a very stunning surprise in terms of colour, patterns, texture, and just overall style.
Let’s get right to it!
Like we said, from outside the house is quite calm and straightforward: a rectangular volume that presents a little terrace, a glass sliding door, and a handful of windows. No fancy features, no excessively decorated surfaces – just earth-toned walls which seem to rise out of the similarly coloured ground.
But since this is a home that recently underwent a renovation, we expect to see something fashionable – and that is exactly what we got once we entered the interiors.
Chartreuse adorns the one wall, injecting a fresh look into the house that mimics the lush surroundings of the exteriors. Joining the stylish party is a wickedly decorated floor that flaunts some patterned tiles, linking up a select portion of the floor with the kitchen island.
Wooden furniture completes the picture, bringing some charming and warm tones into the mix.
But wait, there’s more…
The friendly colours and charming patterns continue into the adjoining room, which turns out to be the master suite.
Cool greens and vibrant reds take on various hues to form a striking look for the bedroom, while timber furniture pieces ensure some neutral touches in the background.
And it is clear that these architects also know the importance of natural lighting, since they opted to include a most generous dose of sunshine seeping indoors, thanks to those deliciously large windows / glass doors.
Since the house is a bit limited in terms of space, it was wisely decided to make use of an open-plan layout for the interiors. In addition, double-duty furniture pieces also increase the house’s practicality, like coffee tables doubling up as dining surfaces.
The house may be small, but there is no shortfall on elegance and creativity, as can be seen with this timber bench, playing the part of both living room seating and dining chairs.
Contrary to what you might think, that glass sliding door we saw in the beginning is not the main entrance. This is situated on the other side, in the form of a delightfully decorated wooden door. Although small, it is most welcoming and charming, giving us only a slight hint as to what stylish surprises await us on the inside.
Before concluding our tour, we need to take one last look at both the exterior- and interior settings combined – and approaching nightfall is the perfect time, as it allows the interiors to come alive thanks to artificial lighting.
Here we get a sublime look at the simple and rustic facade combined with the more lively and colourful interiors, which makes for quite a contrast.
Who would have guessed what style and stylish substance could be hidden inside such a simple structure?