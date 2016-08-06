A Family Home with a Surprising Interior

This ideabook today will take us to Boulogne, Gran Buenos Aires, where architect professionals CC Architects have designed a gorgeous project.

This house is designed in a sober decor scheme, where the spaces are interconnected and share a dialogue with the outside world in a very clear manner.

Thanks to the way it is designed, the home is presented in a diverse way, yet it doesn't feature too many complexities. The materials used work together with large, open spaces, bringing in light and a feeling of spaciousness throughout.

Let's enter this comfortable and bright home!