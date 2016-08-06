A Family Home with a Surprising Interior

This ideabook today will take us to Boulogne, Gran Buenos Aires, where architect professionals CC Architects have designed a gorgeous project.
This house is designed in a sober decor scheme, where the spaces are interconnected and share a dialogue with the outside world in a very clear manner.
Thanks to the way it is designed, the home is presented in a diverse way, yet it doesn't feature too many complexities. The materials used work together with large, open spaces, bringing in light and a feeling of spaciousness throughout.
Let's enter this comfortable and bright home!
In this image we can see that the facade is presented in a very sober design. It features austere colours in a palette of brown and black. It also features a succession of different openings, which give the residents a connection to the outside world no matter where they are in the house. Developed on one floor, the front transparencies introduce frank and open spaces.
The house is uprooted from the centre, with a driveway where vehicles can park on the one side. In the background, we can see an ideal garden, which enhances the facade.
Indispensable to this outside area is the sheltered terrace, which opens the house up onto the garden. An outdoor braai is also featured, becoming the protagonist of the garden. With a steel roof, this space becomes the perfect sheltered area where you can stay cool in the shade on those hot sunny days.
This design is complemented by the square window, which opens the main room up on to the exterior space and breaks up the volume of the house. With a modern look and feel, the terrace also takes on industrial elements to accentuate details like the fireplace cum braai.
As if it were on show, this small inner courtyard is decorated with river stones and concrete flower pots. It also forms the axis, with the public spaces revolving around it. Designed to naturally illuminate this area of the home, it allows sunlight to filter in while still visually interconnecting these spaces.
A breakfast area on the left allows for interaction with this beautiful feature and connects diners with the rest of the home.
The dining room takes advantage of the space available and the views. The walls delimit the space, integrating a wooden fireplace with little cut outs in the wall.
A fireplace is always a great option, merging a decorative and functional element.
At its base, we can see a large opening on floor level, giving us a glimpse of what happens outside.
The kitchen is simple and functional and makes the most of lighting and ventilation. The L-shaped design of the kitchen cabinets also makes this space very practical. The light colours of the kitchen cabinets also gives the feeling of space as they are subtle and less dominant than darker colours would be.
Thanks to these cabinets, there is also lots of storage space in the kitchen, allowing for items to be stored neatly out of sight. This allows it to double up as a functional element as well as an aesthetic element.