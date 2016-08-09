This 86 m2 house will steal your heart

Here on homify, we are always game for a stylish surprise, which is exactly the reason why we were so floored when we discovered today’s little homify 360° gem.
At first glance, it might seem as if we’ve hitchhiked to a jungle village somewhere in deepest Africa, but this location is actually your typical suburban neighbourhood – well, maybe not that typical.
Inspired by primitive huts and vivacious colours, and located in a lush landscape with mountains in the background, this double-storey home (which takes up no more than 86 square metres) flaunts a most inspiring dose of colour and pattern that one rarely gets to discover.
See for yourself what we mean…
Remember what we told you – not your typical suburban structure. As the house’s roof was pulled back to allow for more indoor ventilation, it resulted in a very curious shape, which means people stopping and staring is a very common occurrence here. And why wouldn’t they, seeing as that front side is so welcomingly open?
Just wait until twilight approaches and those exterior lights come on – decadently warm glows of reds and oranges light up the entire structure just like a village fire, making those patterns on the side walls come magically to life.
Time to see what the inside spaces have to offer. And following the outdoor theme, we locate a unique space that can be classified as slightly rustic, slightly eclectic, and slightly something completely different.
Raw materials such as metals, wood and stone take centre stage, adorning a number of different textures and colours to ensure that the interior spaces are just as intricate and interesting as the exterior ones.
To make optimum use of natural light (and the lush surrounding landscape), generous double-storey windows were included in the layout, as well as an open-plan design.
Question: how do you make your choices of interior colours stand out even more? Answer: by including a decent dose of neutrals to form a clean backdrop – exactly what our architects and interior designers did with this house.
Walls, ceilings, staircase, and select furniture pieces are all in shades of white or cream, meaning the surrounding tones of oranges, blues, and greens grab attention with a stylish force and refuse to let go.
But this house is not just about striking beauty; it has included functionality as well, such as this stylish little relaxation corner which gets optimum sun.
Two comfy armchairs occupy the space underneath the stairs, while a sturdy and striking dose of colours and patterns, with a thick African vibe, are introduced via the wall art and décor pieces.
We locate the bedroom on the top floor, which has been wonderfully designed in an open way to include the surrounding landscape, as well as a generous helping of natural light.
To make the room even more open and airy, an open bookcase allows mostly unobstructed views to the downstairs floor, with select books and African-themed wooden sculptures adding a bit of character to the room.
For some more in-depth information on the house in terms of space, structure and layout, we close off our discovery with some architectural drawings, as well as a few more images.