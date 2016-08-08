7 Stunning Home Entrances

Have you considered a stylish entrance design for your modern home? Something that will make a good first impression as part of your façade? In this Ideabook we feature fascinating ways to create a spectacular entrance, more specifically the area at the front of the house that includes the porch and front door. This space should exude a cosy and welcoming atmosphere of warmth, friendliness and love. Let’s see how these entrances add beauty to the facades.
This secure metal front door is sleek and stylish, and while being impregnable in structure, it also makes for a rather elegant entrance, especially when paired with this simple façade design. The pot plants on either side of the door however, creates a softer and elegant harmonious décor of simplicity.
This artistic entrance gives us a sneak peek into the glorious gallery like design elements that may be found inside the house. The striking use of colour along with the aesthetically attractive sculpture is sensational.
Mosaic tiles are an interesting and stunning way to add style to your home entrance, while a rowdy red door revives an old home décor classic that promises to make this house an eye catching feature from the street.
A long driveway such as this is the perfect place to plan a Zen garden, this feature will not only make your home look more elegant and stylish, but it will also add that relaxing and tranquil spot for meditation… something that any home requires. But, you may want to call a landscaper to get this project perfect for you. The garden is surrounded by neutral tones of white and grey, which allows the greenery of the garden to be even more amazing!
A pivot door is a fantastic and modern addition to any home and in this case the rustic wooden doorway and matching door is warm, inviting and absolutely sensational. It’s a trendy and tasteful décor idea that will remain appealing for years to come and creates a statement for any home.
A textured entrance is interesting and attractive, making any façade or exterior walls creative and classy. This home features a contrasting design with part of the walls covered by brickwork and the rest coated in fascinating concrete.
This image brings us to the end of our Ideabook today, but if you look closely you will enjoy the chic sculpture like design of the front door itself. It definitely is a unique and unusual design, but that makes it even more attractive. Now that you have your home entrance perfected, here are: 8 Ideas to Liven Up Your Lobby.