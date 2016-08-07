Best Braais for Small Patios and Gardens

If you love the taste of a hearty barbecue with some fantastic company, but you have a small garden area that you think is too tiny to incorporate this outdoor grilling space, then think again. This Ideabook has been compiled to consider barbecue grills for the tiniest garden spaces. Don’t worry if your garden is diminutive, at least homify has you covered with creative and stylish grill ideas.
One of the most common outdoor barbecue styles is definitely the brick barbecue. It’s striking and stylish, while also being trendy, tasteful and easy to use, another fantastic feature of this type of grill is that it will last for generations! Modern brick grills such as this even come with storage space for utensils and equipment. How’s this style for an authentic barbecue in your garden?
A concrete barbecue oven is another fantastic and versatile choice for your outdoor grill. The shape of the oven will make your home made wood fired pizza a delicious and entertaining way to enjoy meals with the whole family. This design is also weather resistant, which means it is a durable option for areas that see extreme conditions, but you may want to contact a professional contractor to ensure that your grill is great and gorgeous.
This spherical design is another traditional barbecue style, but the amazing thing about this is that this grill is portable too, so if there is a party over at a friend’s house, you know what to bring to get things sizzling. The food is cooked over charcoal, while there is also ample space on either side of the grill to store food that is ready to be served.
This is another portable grill option that makes use of charcoal to grill food. However, this option has a sleeker design that is made of heat-resistant paint-coated stainless steel, although a cast iron barbecue grill in the same design is available too.
The main difference between a gas grill and a traditional grill is that gas grills do not use open fire to cook the food, instead gas heats stones inside the boiler system which then cooks the food through a convection current. Gas grills are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit any household and even have extra work surfaces and wheels to move it around the garden.
An electrical grill is another portable barbecue choice for the modern home and can have either a glass ceramic or non-stick metal surface. This is a convenient grill that can be used virtually anywhere and requires a standard electrical connection. It’s an excellent choice for outdoor use, but can be used indoors as well, provided that you have a powerful extractor fan. How about these 16 Small Pools for Small Patios while you at it.