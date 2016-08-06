Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Colourful South African Style Facades

homify Modern houses
The façade of the home is the first part that your guests see when visiting and it should therefore be beautiful, elegant, charming and almost irresistible. There are many style choices that would make a façade fantastic, including materials, textures, colours and even fixtures and fittings. However, before considering a façade makeover think about the colours and finishes that would best suit your home and your personality.

1. An Earthy Tone

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

A colour choice that can never go wrong is definitely an earthy tone. This simple and neutral palette can be used for a façade of a home in a variety of shades to highlight an elegant entrance. Combine earthy tones with a textured wall for a fabulous result!

2. Breathtaking Blue

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist house
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

Adding a strong shade of dark blue is a great way to make your house stylish, elegant and vibrant. By combining a darker hue with a white or neutral background, the combination makes for an interesting contrast that is different and dynamic.

3. Passionate Rose Pink

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Rose pink is an interesting colour choice that is a bit risky for some home makers, while those with an eclectic taste might just opt for this fascinating colour. This home has some personality and was designed by the architects to be soft, subtle and welcoming.

4. Gentle Grey

Casa en Las Palmas, Medellín, Ver., arQing arQing Minimalist house
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

When considering neutral shades for your home façade, the options vary greatly, going from simple white, to basic beige and even gorgeous grey. So next time you are changing your façade colour, this neutral grey might just be perfect.

5. Vibrant Touch

Surélévation et extension Maison à Romans-sur-Isère dans la Drôme, HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG Modern houses
HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG

HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG
HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG
HELENE LAMBOLEY ARCHITECTE DPLG

If you are looking for a colour that is eye-catching and full of energy, then perhaps this vibrant colour will suit your façade. It goes well with other neutral shades, but also makes a stunning impact when paired with wooden finishes and a natural, green lawn

6. Modern Monochromatic

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Wood White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Monochrome walls might not be the perfect colour choice for all houses, but this white and black façade on this modern home is absolutely marvellous. This one is definitely a classic exterior style.

7. That Yellow Feeling

FACHADAS, AH Arquitectos Hernandez AH Arquitectos Hernandez Eclectic style houses
AH Arquitectos Hernandez

AH Arquitectos Hernandez
AH Arquitectos Hernandez
AH Arquitectos Hernandez

Using yellow as the colour choice for your façade creates a happy exterior that enjoys and enhances the golden hue of the sunlight. It’s an effortlessly neutral shade and would be perfect for a home with a gorgeous rustic style.

8. A Variety

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stylish modern homes can often use a variety of colours and shades to enhance an elegant atmosphere and this combination of white, grey and blue is sleek, modern and sophisticated.

9. A Neutral Tone

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

One of the most widely used colours for a façade is a neutral shade. It’s a versatile choice that works well with any style whether it is modern, industrial and even rustic and will remain trendy and tasteful for years to come.

10. Sleek and White

Ten House, Taller ADC Architecture Office Taller ADC Architecture Office Minimal style window and door
Taller ADC Architecture Office

Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office

The all-white option for a façade is a fantastic choice to enhance the bright and illuminated atmosphere of the home. It’s also the perfect exterior décor choice for a modern minimalist home. Here are: 6 Small Modern Façades to Inspire You!

Which facade do you love the most?

