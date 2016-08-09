​14 Smart and Easy Small Gardens Ideas

Not all of us were blessed with green fingers, so we understand fully if your outdoor space is not filled to the brim with flowerbeds, bubbling fountains, lush trees, fabulous garden paths… you know, the usual stuff that makes a garden beautiful.
However, a little dedication and creativity can easily make up for a lack of talent, especially when it comes to gardening – let’s face it, it’s not brain surgery. That is why we have sought out no less than 14 examples of what we think can make for stunning and stylish designs for small gardens, whether on the front lawn, back yard, interior courtyard, you name it.
So, scroll down, and see which ones you’d love to try at home…
Some stones here, a few pebbles there – and you’re done. How easy is it to adorn your already existing garden space with some stone touches?
Be sure to dress them up with different coloured shingles and even the edges out with larger rocks for a more striking finish.
A small wall can add some extra character to your green space and present you with some extra surface for a few potted pretties, or for those ranking plants you’re thinking about adding.
Exposed brick, rustic stone, panelling timber… what type of wall would look simply fabulous in your little garden?
Even if your garden is nothing more than two rosebushes and a rock, you can still flaunt a stunning water feature – it does not have to rival the Atlantic Ocean.
In the mood for some DIY? Then see how to: Boost your garden… with a pond.
Yes, some gravel touches do offset quite lovely with those lush plants, but how about adding some more contrast – say, by introducing a wooden deck such as shown in our example above?
Just because that garden is a bit on the small side does not mean it has to end up looking bland and boring. You can still include a bit of everything without making it seem cluttered.
See our example above, which flaunts grass, stepping stones, rocks and pebbles, plants, a whole lot of style, and still doesn’t look overly decorated or excessively embellished.
Corners can be weird, which is why special planning needs to be dedicated to them. So, how about a touch of tropical as evidenced in our example, with a fountain, rocks, and lush plants looking as if they just fell from the sky (but were, in fact, meticulously planned)?
What good is that eye-catching garden if you can’t enjoy it in style? We say that if you have the space for a garden bench, then go for it!
Want to include something that you know will be most unique? Then think outside the box: flowers planted inside an old shoe, an old dresser serving as planters, or how about an old water pump to add some vintage charm to your green space?
Whether dusty-toned timber or some bamboo, wooden features add a natural touch to any garden. Use it for a bedding border, to decorate your planters, to make up a seating spot, as a table for some glass lanterns…
You know how you’re supposed to use round dining tables in small spaces? Well, circular designs in small gardens work equally well in freeing up some visual space.
How gorgeous is that pebble design that circles the plants and flowers? This adds a most aesthetically pleasing touch that can be recreated just about anywhere, from that exterior garden right to hanging baskets on your porch.
Goodness no, we are not suggesting that you paint your flowers! But if your courtyard is the location of some potted plants, how about taking some fancy paint to the one wall to make for a focal wall (and a fabulous backdrop)?
Even if you’re a scrupulous planner, you can’t predict the exact sizes and shapes of your plants – but you can bring in a little symmetry with your raised beds in order to have some control over your greens.
In small spaces, proportional and mirrored layouts make a huge difference, as evidenced so fantastically by the little Zen-like garden above.
Garden fences are one thing, yet bedding borders can also be a prominent touch. Notice how beautiful the little wooden pieces above keep the plants (and stones) in check, making that contrast between hard pebble and lush grass even more striking.
If you have extra time for a little research and shopping, find out which plants thrive in shaded spots, then commit to planting those in areas that aren’t blessed with an abundance of sunshine.
But don’t forget about them – treat them to some nice little décor and beauty touches (like stepping stones or other garden accessories), and see how that shady spot blossoms and blooms.
