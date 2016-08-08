​The Cosy Home Of Stone And Timber

Let’s be honest, personal tastes aside: all of our architectural creations here on homify have something exceptional to offer. Whether it’s the size of that mansion, the fabulous wallpaper in the hallway, or the adorable decorative pieces in the living room, each and every one of our creations is unique.
But every so often, we discover a structure that is, how shall we put it – more extraordinary than one would initially imagine. And more often than not, the cause of that exceptional style is because the structure flaunts one look on the outside, and then completely changes course on the insides.
Such is the case with today’s discovery, which was the location for a very fabulous renovation. See for yourself!
It’s not uncommon at all to want your home to be a visual representation of your own tastes and values. But things can get a little tricky when you purchase an existing building that already has its own unique look and vibe.
Fortunately, in this case, the owners of this homify 360° discovery already valued the existing structure’s facade (aside from the fact that it required a fresh coat of paint), yet felt that the interior spaces could do with a bit of makeover magic.
And magic is exactly what they got. Because setting foot inside this rustic/country style house immediately makes our jaws drop, for it’s a mixing and matching of looks and designs that are simply out of the world.
Timber takes the floor (and ceiling, and select furniture pieces) here, as dusty-toned wood presents an interior space that is beyond gorgeous.
And one cannot overlook that warm charm that gets added thanks to artificial- and natural lighting touches. Let’s continue further…
Together with wood, concrete makes up the other main material of the interior spaces, flaunting a tranquil and visually spacious look that helps to make the rooms seem wonderfully clean and clear.
Here we see how neutral-toned concrete intercepts the timber surfaces to conjure up a kitchen that not only presents ample space for walking and working, but has an aesthetically pleasing look and ambience as well.
There is something magical about a wooden surface, and this space proves it. Caramel-coloured ceiling beams and a wooden floor reminiscent of a golden day at the beach – throw in a fireplace, adequate amounts of firewood, and a very comfy looking couch, and we can’t help but want to park right here with a glass of wine and a bestseller.
The dining area presents space for no less than six diners, adorned with the same fabulous timbers as the rest of the interiors.
And how is that skylight above, ensuring a striking touch with glowing sunshine or dazzling stars to accompany each and every meal?
The top floor, where the private areas of the house are located, leads us out onto a charming little terrace. The same winning formula from the interiors is repeated here (light timber with white concrete), yet this time some warm-coloured floor tiles join the stylish party.
Just when we thought we had this house figured out, the bathroom pulls the rug out from under us. Light timber surfaces are joined by some glittering mosaic tiles that adorn the shower area, putting a most decadent spin on shower hour.
Bet you didn’t see that coming!
As noted before, the private areas of the house are located on the top floor – such as the master suite, seen here, which opens op onto that fabulous private terrace.
Exposed woodwork, Scandinavian furnishings, a white-washed colour scheme – all of these combine to flaunt a most calming and cosy ambience that is just ideal for sweet dreams.
No matter how spectacular interior spaces may be, every now and again we get the urge to spend some time outdoors and gather some fresh air. Well, the designers and homeowners of this house are clearly no strangers to that, which is why they ensured that the house’s rooftop terrace presented a stylish spot to indulge in some al fresco relaxation.
An evening with friends, some quality time with a loved one, or enjoying the setting sun in peace and quiet while savouring a glass of Merlot – it seems we have found a new venue for each of the above!