​6 affordable tricks to improve your home!

Fashions change, trends come and go, and that marvellous wallpaper you paid for last year is suddenly considered “over” – sad, but true.
Although nobody expects you to be at the forefront of interior trends, we do understand that feeling of being slightly underwhelmed by your home’s look – which is why we come bearing 6 stylish tricks to put the “oomph” back into your house’s style.
And not to worry – you don’t need to dig into your retirement fund to make these makeovers possible.
A bucket of paint and a brush – one of the most effective and quickest ways to zhoosh up a dull-looking room. So, if you can’t stand staring at those white and bland-looking walls, then treat yourself to some vibrant or bold colour.
Even just transforming the one wall into a cheerful focal piece can make a huge difference.
Tangerine orange, taffy pink, apple red, sky blue… oh, the possibilities!
Admittedly, this step can be more costly than buying some new paint, but the end results can be quite astonishing – tearing down a wall or two to make an open-plan layout.
Why? Why not? Different rooms seamlessly flowing into each other (such as the dining room and living room) is a hot trend that is not going away anytime soon. Plus it’s a terrific way of making those interior spaces seem bigger and wider.
Need to conjure up some more room in a jiffy? Bet you wish that kitchen island had wheels, huh? Well, a kitchen cart performs all the same functions as an island, yet can be easily wheeled out of the way when need to. Smart, don’t you think?
Bookcases, coffee tables, dressers, mini bars, dining tables… there is an abundance of furniture pieces that are available in mobile forms. Just a thought…
Whether it’s an African mask against the wall or a ladder on which to hang your bathroom towels, an ‘out of place’ element can instantly boost a room’s look. But think outside the box – for example, instead of opting for a glass vase with flowers, how about planting some flowers inside an old shoe for a curious touch?
If painting is not for you, then some striking wallpaper is another way in which you can boost that room’s look. Wallpapers are available in a world of different patterns and colours, all of them designed to either complement your current interior style, or contrast with it.
See how delightfully the wallpaper in our example above links up with the monochrome cushions. And, in turn, how it makes the additional spots of colours (lilacs and pinks) even more striking.
Whether it’s the bedroom or study, that room’s colour palette can be updated without so much as touching the walls – especially if they’re in a neutral colour such as white or grey.
Carpets, rugs, scatter cushions, throws, sofas, wall art – these, and more, all give us the power of projecting our colours of choice to make those rooms (or exterior spaces, such as a balcony) seem however we want them to seem: warm, cold, inviting, elegant, charming, sexy…
Sounds like fun? Exactly what we thought!
