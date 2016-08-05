A 70 square metre house with all details

This is a house for everyone—it would make any family happy and it cost just over R2.4 million.

It is packed with good planning, a beautiful design and modern style.

Architect professionals HQ-Design have created this beautiful home and invite us to explore the 70 square metres of space where they maximised open plan design. The house is built with aerocreate, which keeps the home warm, and then finished in a decorative plaster.

The total cost of this house is 1.1 million rubles, which translates to R2.4 million. The home is situated in the suburbs of Saratov in Russia, where the winter temperature in January often drops to -20 degrees and sometimes to -30 degrees.

In this homify ideabook, we will see the interior of the home as well as familiarise ourselves with the plans of the house. We will find that this is no ordinary design project!