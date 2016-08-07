A Home of Surprises

They say never to judge a book by its cover – and our homify 360° discovery most definitely proves this. Although its exterior facade is noting to scoff at (after all, few materials can achieve the striking results that exposed brick walls can), this house’s style takes on a very charming look once we enter the interior side.

Patterns, textures, colours – these can all be found throughout the house, ensuring a residence that flaunts not only spacious layouts, but also a strong character that speaks of a lived-in vibe and a strong liking for the aesthetics.

Let’s take a look…