Beautiful Outside, Cosy Inside!

There is nothing more exciting than a modern take on a rustic or traditional piece of architecture.

Today at homify, we are going to explore how Berlin architect professionals Mohring have taken the old traditional, country cottage and turned it into a very sleek and modern home.

With a splash of colour here and there, along with flawless interior design, this is a gorgeous example of cutting edge architecture and a very impressive final product.

Do you want to take a look?