Beautiful Outside, Cosy Inside!

There is nothing more exciting than a modern take on a rustic or traditional piece of architecture.
Today at homify, we are going to explore how Berlin architect professionals Mohring have taken the old traditional, country cottage and turned it into a very sleek and modern home.
With a splash of colour here and there, along with flawless interior design, this is a gorgeous example of cutting edge architecture and a very impressive final product.
Do you want to take a look?
If we catch a first glimpse of this home, we can see how it features a very traditional country cottage shape with the gable roof. The roof is made out of thatch, while the facade features glass, wood and stone. The materials all come together in perfect harmony.
The exterior look and feel of the home is enhanced by the chunky stone wall and the perfectly manicured garden. The designers have also worked very hard with the surrounds available to them, ensuring that this home works effortlessly with the natural environment.
We can also see that this isn't a very small home, despite being a country cottage. It makes us want to take a peek inside!
If go around to the back of the house, we can see how it takes on different shapes and forms. On this side, the home features a rough stone wall, contrasting dramatically with the large glass panel that offers views into both storeys of the home.
The finely trimmed patch of lawn and little garden path softens the effect that the home has on the horizon, which is very modern and cutting edge.
On this side of the home, we can see how orange is introduced into the look and feel of the facade, brightening it up and adding a little twist!
If you have predominately neutral colours throughout your facade, then adding a bright colour here or there can be very beneficial. You can do what the designers have done here or you can opt for a brightly coloured front door or bright and cheerful window shutters.
In this image, we also get a little glimpse of the views in front of this home, which are simply breathtaking.
If we head into this home, we come across a very sleek, minimalist and modern open plan home.
The kitchen and dining room open up onto one another, allowing for an interactive dining space. This is a great characteristic of a modern home and a far cry from the old days when the kitchen was shut away at the end of the house!
The designers have gone for very sleek and simple colours and materials here including light wooden floors, white walls and kitchen features, a wooden dining room table and lots of glass. Sunlight streams into this space, making it look that much more spacious.
When it comes to minimalist design, you only want the most functional of items present in a space. Anything unnecessary can be stored neatly of sight. Do you see what a wonderful interior design tool this is?
If you like this design style, have a look at these: 7 minimalist interiors that wow.
The living room also takes on that simple, minimalist and sleek design with wooden floors, grey furniture and a stylish fireplace.
A fireplace is always a great addition to a home because of its functionality in winter. There is nothing better than a warm and cosy space to relax with the family when it's cold outside. A fireplace is also a great design tool, enhancing a living area.
There are also shelves on the side of the room, which would be perfect for family photographs or the residents' favourite books. This is also a great opportunity to add a bit of personality to the living area if need be.
If we make our way upstairs, we can see how the high ceilings, thanks to the gable roof, add a sense of spaciousness. The use of glass windows and doors throughout also opens the entire home up.
The staircase is very modern and impressive, doubling as a decor element as well as a functional piece that allows the family to move from the bottom floor to the top floor.
White railings keep the family safe when moving along the landing—you don't want anyone falling!
A bathroom is often overlooked when it comes to interior design, but this should not be the case! A bathroom is a very important part of the house because you spend so much time in this space.
This bathroom maintains the same neutral colours and materials that we've seen throughout the rest of the home as well as the same organization. Little drawers, shelves and cupboards allow for all personal items in the bathroom to be stored neatly out of sight.
This is a great design tip! Also have a look at these cool simple storage solutions.
The bedroom is very tranquil and peaceful—like a little cocoon where the resident can relax and regroup.
There is a little ladder on the wall, which leads up to a little loft space. This is where the designers have utilised the vertical space available to them. Vertical space can also be utilised for vertical gardens, bookshelves or storage space.
The lighting in this space creates a very warm look and feel, thanks to the soft glow. Be sure to invest in lamps, soft curtains, candles or even lanterns in your bedroom for the same peaceful look and feel.