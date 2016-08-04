A simple facade hiding a charming family home

Today we will visit the city of Cuernavaca Morelos in Mexico, where we will come across this beautiful and authentic Mediterranean home designed by professionals Cenquizqui.
Oozing charm, comfort and homeliness, this is a house that is more than just four walls. It's also a wonderful example of how much charm and charisma a space can hold.
Let's take a look at this beautiful and carefully designed home and find out how we too can create a Mediterranean retreat right in our very own neighbourhoods.
From the get go, we can see how much charm and charisma this home oozes.
The facade is neutral, with pale cream walls, but is enhanced by the rich wooden panels and of course, the Mexican plants!
A garden, even if it's only made up of a few pot plants, can enhance the entire outside of your home. It adds warmth along with a natural form of decor to the space. This makes for a very welcoming look and feel.
Despite how warm and inviting it looks, this home also offers the family privacy from the outside, which is very important.
When we head inside this home, we can see how Mediterranean detail has been added throughout, transforming this home into a melting pot of colour, detail and personality.
At the front door, we can see how colorful pots of different shapes enhance this space. The bright turquoise is gorgeous, yet not overwhelming.
Nature is incorporated in the form of a large log, bringing an earthy look and feel to the home. There are also feathers and little pieces of artwork, which introduce new themes.
The living room is one of the best rooms in the house with its warm colours!
The sofa with bright orange cushions is large enough for the whole family to relax in this space. The orange colours work in harmony with the orange artwork, wooden coffee table and orange blinds on the window. This living room is like a little cocoon where the family can interact and recharge their batteries.
It is further enhanced by the natural light that streams into this space—a must for any family home!
You can also see family photographs and personal items that are dotted around this space. There aren't too many of them—you don't want clutter or chaos—but they make this house a home, representing the family that lives in this spot.
The wooden furniture is a common theme throughout this home. In the dining room, we can see how chunky the dining room table is, which the designers can afford because of the space available to them. This is a great design tool if you have the space.
If your dining room is smaller, opt for smaller, lighter pieces of furniture that won't dominate the space. You can also go for very neutral colours, which will ensure that the furniture is subtle and sophisticated despite its size.
This is a kitchen that we can picture ourselves in! It's the perfect spot for families to come together, cook up a Sunday feast, open bottles of wine and debate whether the ice cream should go in the freezer!
The warm colours play a very big role in this space as well, along with the natural light. This truly transforms this kitchen into the heart and soul of the home.
A bedroom is your space and should represent who you are and what you are about. In this image, we can see how the designers kept this concept in mind, ensuring that the bedroom oozes the personality of the person that it belongs too.
Because there is so much detail in this space, with dream catchers, shelves overflowing with books and accessories, the designers have gone for very simple colours. The result is a very homely space, brimming with charm.
If we head to the next bedroom, we can see how personality dominates each bedroom. This one is completely different to the one that we saw before!
This bedroom is also neutral, however, featuring white linen, pale walls and grey carpets. The colour and personality is introduced in the form of artwork on the walls and decor items, such as the dream catcher that hangs from the ceiling.
How cosy is this space?
The terrace is the perfect sheltered outdoor spot, allowing the family to enjoy the fresh air no matter what the weather is doing!
A terrace should be an extension of your indoor living space, so if you have the opportunity to make it as cosy as this then go for it. Invest in some beautiful and cushy outdoor sofas or even a hammock!
Ensure that the furniture that you choose for this space is durable, however. Pack cushions and pillows away when you aren't using them too, preserving them for longer.
For any city with a warm climate, a swimming pool is a great option if you have the space in your property.
In this design, we can see how the swimming pool is close to the terrace, allowing for mom and dad to keep an eye on the kids while they swim. This also creates the perfect space for hosting parties or Sunday lunches, where there is plenty of space for swimming and playing as well as eating.
A bench gives the family the opportunity to sun bathe or relax a little bit closer to the water too.
This is a home that comes together in perfect harmony with a very warm and inviting ambiance!