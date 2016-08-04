A simple facade hiding a charming family home

Today we will visit the city of Cuernavaca Morelos in Mexico, where we will come across this beautiful and authentic Mediterranean home designed by professionals Cenquizqui.

Oozing charm, comfort and homeliness, this is a house that is more than just four walls. It's also a wonderful example of how much charm and charisma a space can hold.

Let's take a look at this beautiful and carefully designed home and find out how we too can create a Mediterranean retreat right in our very own neighbourhoods.