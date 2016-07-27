12 simple facades for small homes

Dynamite comes in small packages, is a popular saying that is perfectly embodied in these twelve facades of houses designed by talented homify professionals, who not only printed on these works their own unique style, but also provided a solution to the special needs of each client with the creativity that is so characteristic of high-grade architecture.

We invite you to explore these beautiful facades of small houses which are, despite their size, not without beauty and originality in design. In addition, we are sure, you will be inspired by more than one design for the house of your dreams. So, whatever you are busy with today, just take a break and enjoy these 12 excellent examples!