A Wood and Stone Treasure

Contemporary homes are endless in variation when it comes to design styles and materials use. The innovation shown by architects around the world seems to be limitless and more impressive than we could imagine. With all of this interesting techniques, styles and materials going round, it is rare and quite special to see a house where the construction elements speak for themselves, and although high-quality design had been involved, the raw beauty of the materials take centre stage.

Today we will look at one such example coming to us all the way from Japan. This beautiful home in the woods is such an excellent example of modern architecture with a reverence for traditional and natural building materials. You are sure to be swept up in the peaceful splendour of this family home, and attention to detail will bring many small pleasures. Let's waste no further time and go take a closer look…