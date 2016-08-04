Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Fantastic kitchen transformations that you'll fall in love with

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME
Loading admin actions …

In this makeover edition of homify we have a look at everything kitchen related. These jaw dropping kitchen transformations will make you rethink your current gourmet cooking space, whether it be a complete remodelling, minor changes or major alteration, a sparkling new kitchen design awaits and these 5 kitchen revamps are inspiring… going from drab and dreary to fab and brilliant! Let’s prepare to be amazed by the renovation!

​Before Kitchen 1: Old Fashion Boredom

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
This kitchen is in disarray, from the cabinets that are missing doors to the misaligned doors that are about to fall off the hinges. The ceramic wall tiles although stylish, add no value to the décor of this kitchen.

After Kitchen 1: Sleek and Stylish

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
This kitchen is completely different to the old fashioned style of its predecessor. The updated neutral colours and modern design as well as the simplicity of this kitchen creates a spacious gourmet cooking area.

Before: Kitchen: Simply Small

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
This small kitchen is nothing to ride home about, it’s boring and tiny with no exciting features to prep up the style.

After Kitchen 2: A Lovely Space

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Living room
Before the revamp, the small kitchen was inhibited by walls and structured surroundings, however by creating an open plan kitchen, the space is now chic, elegant and bright. The white cabinets are a classic and contemporary touch, if you need more ideas, then these 27 Stylish White Kitchens are a fantastic.

​Before Kitchen 3: A Horrific Scene

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME
This kitchen has been completely destroyed, which is a bad thing when it comes to the immediate sight of it, but a great thing for a new style and clean slate.

​After Kitchen 3: Grey and Gorgeous

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME Modern kitchen
Although grey may not be an obvious choice for a modern kitchen, there is definitely something unique and elegant about the colour, that adds a sophisticated design to the kitchen. The interior designers made the correct choice to create a kitchen that is warm and cosy too.

​Before Kitchen 4: The Improvised

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
This kitchen is not the worst we’ve encountered, but it definitely needs an upgrade even though it is usable. It’s cramped and untidy with no modern simplicity.

After Kitchen 4: Neat and Tidy

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
The first change that was made to this kitchen was to trade the dark wooden cabinets for an option that is brighter and more sophisticated. This adjustment however has done a great deal to the space, creating an attractive and stylish kitchen that is neat and chic.

Before Kitchen 5: Tiny and Outdated

Reforma completa de apartamento playa, INTERMOBLE COCINAS INTERMOBLE COCINAS
This kitchen looks unbelievably tiny, the cabinets are outdated and the style of the entire kitchen is from a bygone era, which makes it bland and boring.

After Kitchen 5: Attractive and Trendy

Reforma completa de apartamento playa, INTERMOBLE COCINAS INTERMOBLE COCINAS
This tiny kitchen went through a complete rejuvenation. It has contemporary design that is tasteful and elegant and will remain attractive and stylish for years to come. Now that’s a clever use of a small space.

A Modern and Cosy Family Home
Which of these kitchen designs are your favourite?

