5 Fantastic kitchen transformations that you'll fall in love with

In this makeover edition of homify we have a look at everything kitchen related. These jaw dropping kitchen transformations will make you rethink your current gourmet cooking space, whether it be a complete remodelling, minor changes or major alteration, a sparkling new kitchen design awaits and these 5 kitchen revamps are inspiring… going from drab and dreary to fab and brilliant! Let’s prepare to be amazed by the renovation!
This kitchen is in disarray, from the cabinets that are missing doors to the misaligned doors that are about to fall off the hinges. The ceramic wall tiles although stylish, add no value to the décor of this kitchen.
This kitchen is completely different to the old fashioned style of its predecessor. The updated neutral colours and modern design as well as the simplicity of this kitchen creates a spacious gourmet cooking area.
This small kitchen is nothing to ride home about, it’s boring and tiny with no exciting features to prep up the style.
Before the revamp, the small kitchen was inhibited by walls and structured surroundings, however by creating an open plan kitchen, the space is now chic, elegant and bright. The white cabinets are a classic and contemporary touch, if you need more ideas, then these 27 Stylish White Kitchens are a fantastic.
This kitchen has been completely destroyed, which is a bad thing when it comes to the immediate sight of it, but a great thing for a new style and clean slate.
Although grey may not be an obvious choice for a modern kitchen, there is definitely something unique and elegant about the colour, that adds a sophisticated design to the kitchen. The interior designers made the correct choice to create a kitchen that is warm and cosy too.
This kitchen is not the worst we’ve encountered, but it definitely needs an upgrade even though it is usable. It’s cramped and untidy with no modern simplicity.
The first change that was made to this kitchen was to trade the dark wooden cabinets for an option that is brighter and more sophisticated. This adjustment however has done a great deal to the space, creating an attractive and stylish kitchen that is neat and chic.
This kitchen looks unbelievably tiny, the cabinets are outdated and the style of the entire kitchen is from a bygone era, which makes it bland and boring.
This tiny kitchen went through a complete rejuvenation. It has contemporary design that is tasteful and elegant and will remain attractive and stylish for years to come. Now that’s a clever use of a small space.