​A Warm and Cosy Johannesburg Home

Part of the fun of checking out amazing residences here on homify (apart from the fact that you get so many juicy inspirational tips, of course) is seeing where that particular structure is located – and feeling that warm beam of pride when seeing your home country listed as the location.
Today’s homify 360° highlight takes a local turn to good old Jo’burg, where a remodelled house flaunts some modern pride at its Park Town North location.
Shall we see what this proudly South African creation has to offer?
House Hawes, dubbed so by its creators, flaunts a sturdy amount of stylish charm that is distributed equally between both the facade and the surrounding garden – just look at that abundance of green freshness and colourful florals zhooshing up the space.
Thanks to clever architectural touches, the covered patio flaunts a warm spot in winter, and a cool one during those high summer temperatures. But this is no accident – creating a bright and airy space, as well as a strong relationship between the indoors and outdoors, were part of the architects’ aim.
Although the garden side of the house is quite impressive, it becomes even more striking once we see what the original structure looked like. This was the starting point for the architects, who saw potential and a creative challenge where others saw a problem.
Time to see what the interior spaces have to offer. It’s a strong dose of neutrals that reign supreme in the living room, yet nobody can deny those charming fire tones that jump out. Reds, pinks, warm browns – they adorn select furniture pieces, yet become much more vibrant once the natural lighting (streaming through those generous glass doors) gets added to the scene.
We can already feel the inviting attraction of this living room, and how warm and cosy it can make you feel once that winter sun reaches the adjoining patio.
Although this open-plan layout has no concerns about a cramped look, it’s not afraid to flaunt a combination of styles either. Classic furniture pieces and décor share this space superbly with modern touches, resulting in an eclectic feel that is just the right amount of comfort and snugness – and style, of course.
Want to see what other South African architects can do? Then treat yourself to the: Top 6 Architectural Masterpieces in South Africa.