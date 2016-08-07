​A Warm and Cosy Johannesburg Home

Part of the fun of checking out amazing residences here on homify (apart from the fact that you get so many juicy inspirational tips, of course) is seeing where that particular structure is located – and feeling that warm beam of pride when seeing your home country listed as the location.

Today’s homify 360° highlight takes a local turn to good old Jo’burg, where a remodelled house flaunts some modern pride at its Park Town North location.

Shall we see what this proudly South African creation has to offer?