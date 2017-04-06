Building: 19 DIY ideas for small gardens (no woodworking!)

You don't need woodworking or building skills to improve your garden with some quick DIY.

Not all of us were blessed with stretched-out lawns and lush gardens that surround our homes – and that’s perfectly fine, seeing as this is no requirement to enjoy some beautiful greens and colourful flowers.

Any amount of space (from the most curious corner to the narrowest area) can flaunt a dash of freshness, should you use some creative thinking and clever planning.

Thus, to serve as inspiration for your tiny garden space back home, find herewith 19 ideas that can help make a world of difference to both your indoor- and outdoor gardening.

Feel free to either phone up a professional gardener or landscape architect for assistance, or enjoy some DIYing over the weekend!