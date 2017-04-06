Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Building: 19 DIY ideas for small gardens (no woodworking!)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
A Roof Garden, Chelsea, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Patios
Loading admin actions …

You don't need woodworking or building skills to improve your garden with some quick DIY. 

Not all of us were blessed with stretched-out lawns and lush gardens that surround our homes – and that’s perfectly fine, seeing as this is no requirement to enjoy some beautiful greens and colourful flowers.

Any amount of space (from the most curious corner to the narrowest area) can flaunt a dash of freshness, should you use some creative thinking and clever planning. 

Thus, to serve as inspiration for your tiny garden space back home, find herewith 19 ideas that can help make a world of difference to both your indoor- and outdoor gardening.

Feel free to either phone up a professional gardener or landscape architect for assistance, or enjoy some DIYing over the weekend!

1. A concrete planter connected to your facade

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern Garden
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

2. Some tiled stepping stones for a modern touch

HOATZÍN, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern Garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

3. Window-high flowerpots to complement your windows

Fachwerk Eiche , Chippie Chippie
Chippie

Chippie
Chippie
Chippie

4. A narrow flowerbed that spruces up an unused corner

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

5. Mobile flowerpots boosting your facade’s look

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Garden Plant pots & vases
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

6. A courtyard garden that brings in some freshness

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. An interior garden that spruces up your furniture, such as a staircase

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

8. Stones, timber, and bamboo can also make for a unique garden space – no need for watering!

Niza 582 Ostende, Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Modern Garden
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

9. Stone surfaces for a cleaner, more tranquil look

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

10. A wooden garden border can make a charming difference

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE Modern Garden
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

11. Climbing wall plants save on legroom, yet flaunt a fresh and lush look

Residência do Pátio do Arcos Marisol Réquia Arquitetura Mediterranean style house Bricks Yellow
Marisol Réquia Arquitetura

Residência do Pátio do Arcos

Marisol Réquia Arquitetura
Marisol Réquia Arquitetura
Marisol Réquia Arquitetura

12. Decorate that fence with a variety of climbing plants

Lifting House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Minimalist style garden
guedes cruz arquitectos

guedes cruz arquitectos
guedes cruz arquitectos
guedes cruz arquitectos

13. Potted succulents for easy-peasy gardening

Traditional Wooden Seed Tray Lilac Coast Garden Plant pots & vases
Lilac Coast

Traditional Wooden Seed Tray

Lilac Coast
Lilac Coast
Lilac Coast

14. No need for an abundance of plants – one simple tree and a grassy-covered ground surface can also make a difference

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

15. A Zen garden with adjoining wooden decking – very chic and stylish

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

16. Additional touches, such as stones and pebbles

A Roof Garden, Chelsea, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Patios
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A Roof Garden, Chelsea

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

17. Seek unexpected spots to place some plants – like next to a ramp

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Tropical style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

18. A combination of different-sized yet similar-coloured pots for your potted pretties

PAISAJE PARQUE VIVIENDA CHALET, milena oitana milena oitana Eclectic style garden
milena oitana

milena oitana
milena oitana
milena oitana

19. Your choice of fence material can make all the difference!

Kleiner Garten ganz Moos (Groß), Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Asian style garden
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung

Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung

Seeking some inspiration for those garden fences? Have a look at these: 10 Great Garden Fences.

8 perfect South African bedrooms
Any other tips you have for sprucing up that tiny indoor/outdoor garden? Share with us!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks