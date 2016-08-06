Cramped and Cluttered to a Cosy Home!

Here on homify, we love beautiful spaces, regardless of whether it’s a bedroom, a courtyard, or a tiny little reading nook situated under the stairs. That is also why we get super excited when we discover a ruined and tired-looking space that has been transformed into something stylish.
In fact, we love a fabulous renovation so much that we dedicated an entire section to it – our ‘before and after’ segments.
So, to tempt us with some more stunning makeovers, let’s take a look at a worn-out apartment past its heyday which received a decent dose of professional TLC!
Clutter and chaos ensued in what is supposed to be the heart of the home – which would have been manageable without that dreadful wallpaper, tired-looking cabinets, and lack of basic storage space.
Fortunately our designers got a firm hold of the situation, for here we get to see what a stylish transformation they’ve achieved. Gone is the clutter, gone are the hideous cabinets, and gone is the overall messy vibe that the previous kitchen had.
Now the space is soaked in some welcoming light flooding in from the windows, doing a decadent job of lighting up the entire kitchen – thanks to that dominating colour palette of whites and neutrals.
And we just love the tiny spots of colours, such as reds and greens, sprinkled throughout the layout.
It doesn’t feel right calling this area the “living” room, seeing as there doesn’t seem to be much vitality going on in here. No, instead we get dirty walls, a sad little light bulb that can’t handle the pressure of illuminating this space, and an overall ambience that just begs for a change.
Simply fabulous! Our designers decided that everything had to change (even that parquet flooring) to ensure a most memorable makeover – and we are simply floored by the results.
As with the kitchen, natural lighting makes a majestic difference here as well, helped along by the fresh coats of paint adorning the walls and ceiling. New wooden floorboards help to light up the interiors even further, while the décor and furniture pieces ensure an attractive dose of style and charm.
You’ll be forgiven for thinking that this is a storage area that seemed to have lost the battle with clutter. But no, this was meant to be the balcony – yet it seems that the grimy look that inhabited this apartment before the makeover didn’t skip this area.
It’s a real pity too, seeing as some dedication and maintenance could really zhoosh up this space…
What a stylish change! By creating order, doing some decent cleaning up, and treating the walls to some fresh new paint, this balcony has really come to life. Now it presents a most inviting space to have a relaxing sit-down and enjoy the sunshine, or relish in a little picnic, or get lost in a good book and glass of wine… a stylish space full of potential, just the way we like it!
We are not sure that anybody can get a decent night’s sleep in this space. The murky feel, the worn-out flooring, mismatched colours, the cluttered look… thank goodness our designers didn’t skip this room when they seized control here.
We vote “yes” for this new space, as everything here works (but also because all the old elements are gone, save for the wardrobe). The new wooden flooring from the living room continues in here, adding some wonderful colour and texture to the new bedroom.
Milkshake-pink tones take control of the bed, while furniture pieces and decorative objects (including the wall art) opt for a more off-white and dusty tone – pure perfection!
Want to see some more magical makeovers? Then feast your eyes on: Before and After: The Compact Home With Attitude.