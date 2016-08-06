Cramped and Cluttered to a Cosy Home!

Here on homify, we love beautiful spaces, regardless of whether it’s a bedroom, a courtyard, or a tiny little reading nook situated under the stairs. That is also why we get super excited when we discover a ruined and tired-looking space that has been transformed into something stylish.

In fact, we love a fabulous renovation so much that we dedicated an entire section to it – our ‘before and after’ segments.

So, to tempt us with some more stunning makeovers, let’s take a look at a worn-out apartment past its heyday which received a decent dose of professional TLC!