A small and cosy house that will charm you

From the moment you look at this home, there's a lot to love.

We’re off to Fukuyama, Japan, to discover today’s highlighted structure here on homify 360°. And what a discovery it turns out to be!

Picture this: a site area of 339.59㎡ and a moderate total floor area of 86.53㎡, with the residence’s design taking on an elongated form of 24 metres long and only 4.5 metres wide! No doubt creativity and clever space-planning was part and parcel of these architects’ and designers’ mission.

Shall we see how they fared?