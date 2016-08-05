A versatile family home you simply won't believe

It’s fun changing up our homes, isn’t it? Taking down that old wall art and replacing it with a fancy mirror. Or finally donating that tired-looking couch and enjoying a plush new sofa in its place. Of course these amendments are noticeable, but they also require a bit of effort (and can be costly).

What if we were to tell you that there is a house (located in Berlin, to be precise) that changes its look often and quite easily – we’re talking about simple actions, like the flick of a light switch, that completely transforms its interior colour palette.

No, we are not referring to the dark arts – just a very ingenious architectural firm that clearly had lots of fun with their choice of furniture, décor, and lighting…