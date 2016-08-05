A versatile family home you simply won't believe

It’s fun changing up our homes, isn’t it? Taking down that old wall art and replacing it with a fancy mirror. Or finally donating that tired-looking couch and enjoying a plush new sofa in its place. Of course these amendments are noticeable, but they also require a bit of effort (and can be costly).
What if we were to tell you that there is a house (located in Berlin, to be precise) that changes its look often and quite easily – we’re talking about simple actions, like the flick of a light switch, that completely transforms its interior colour palette.
No, we are not referring to the dark arts – just a very ingenious architectural firm that clearly had lots of fun with their choice of furniture, décor, and lighting…
Don’t expect stainless steel elements or chic chandeliers – although this house is modern, it likes to keep its look informal and fun. And quite colourful, as you can see by this assortment of tones and patterns.
But it’s that modular sofa that has the power to transform this living room’s look quickly and easily. Want to see?
Although a strict budget was one of the limitations that our architects faced, this did not prevent them from thinking outside the box – on the contrary, it just might have shoved them in the right direction to think ultra creatively.
Here we can see how the modular sofa changes. And changes. And changes some more! Whatever the homeowners want to place emphasis on (conversation, a focal point, or visual balance), the sofa transforms itself from a U-shaped layout to an L-shaped design, and then completely switches it up again to include a coffee table in the centre.
Here we get a better look at the other side of the room, and now it’s clear that it’s an open-plan layout for the living room, dining space, and kitchen. Although small, the kitchen makes use of a very clever U-shaped layout to ensure that all necessary appliances (and ample work space) is included.
Even though the space is quite small, our designers ensured that a quaint little reading corner was included in their plans. Here, a comfy chair, tiny bookcase, and reading lamp conjure up a snug little spot where the latest bestsellers can be enjoyed in style.
And yes, there is another way in which this space can change its look, and it has to do with the lighting – or should we say ‘coloured’ lighting? The neutral tones of the furniture and décor allow the pieces to easily transform from one colour to another without lifting so much as a paintbrush.
This is a fantastic way to change the look of the apartment depending on the mood or vibe you want to create. Feeling romantic? Relaxed? How about excited and ready to party?
Joining the open-plan layout is the bedroom, situated right next to the living room, although some cleverly placed shelves ensure a decent amount of privacy for sleepy time.
Cream- and dusty-toned neutrals take control of the colour palette in here, although we’re sure the owners are not against switching up this colour scheme either at the mere flick of a light switch…