Top 5 of the Week: Kitchen Ideas, Bathroom Inspiration and Beautiful Homes

When we take a look at all the articles, ideabooks and inspirational material that we've posted in a given week, it's always exciting to see what has been the most popular and what it is that you enjoy reading and looking at the most. There are always random and exciting homes that take us by surprise in terms of their reception—but we can usually predict what you will and won't necessarily love.

This week we are happy to report that the most appreciated, shared, commented and loved articles included all of our favourite things; kitchens, bathrooms, South African homes and ideas for the Braai area. So, without further ado we are sharing them again with you once again. If you have already enjoyed these articles, what better time is there to recap than a winter's Sunday? If it's your first time visiting us for the week, then this is the perfect springboard into our best pieces from the last seven days.

Until next week, when we wrap up again—enjoy!