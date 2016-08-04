A Modern and Cosy Family Home

When uttering the words “family home”, a range of different images might come to mind, yet that is not to say that a ‘forever’ home needs to be dull and boring just in order to be child-friendly.

On the contrary, the evolution of architectural designs means that just about any structure, regardless of how cutting-edge it may seem, can be classified as a family residence – as long as it provides the necessary comfort and functionality, of course.

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a family home that combines relaxing rural comfort with modern urban functionality, thus resulting in the ideal space for the modern family to call home.

And don’t be fooled by the abundance of cold, hard stone surfaces you’ll encounter here – this house is more charming and warm than you may think.

Let’s take a look.