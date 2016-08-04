A Modern and Cosy Family Home

When uttering the words “family home”, a range of different images might come to mind, yet that is not to say that a ‘forever’ home needs to be dull and boring just in order to be child-friendly.
On the contrary, the evolution of architectural designs means that just about any structure, regardless of how cutting-edge it may seem, can be classified as a family residence – as long as it provides the necessary comfort and functionality, of course.
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a family home that combines relaxing rural comfort with modern urban functionality, thus resulting in the ideal space for the modern family to call home.
And don’t be fooled by the abundance of cold, hard stone surfaces you’ll encounter here – this house is more charming and warm than you may think.
Let’s take a look.
We relocate to the front side (the street view), and here things change quite dramatically compared to the lush garden. A mixture of stone and matte graphite tiles make up the facade, resulting in a very unique look for the house. Timber beams interrupt the grey palette slightly while also adding some warmth and inviting charm to the facade, enhanced quite beautifully by the yellow spotlights located beneath the roof.
We commence our tour at the back garden, as this is a scene that just couldn’t wait until later. Not only visually stunning, this area is also quite private, making it the perfect outdoor spot for relaxation and quality family time.
Stones and rocks, lush plants and colourful flowers, a garden pond, and a pristinely maintained lawn means that this outdoor paradise is truly one of the best ones we’ve seen here on homify.
A stunning stone pathway lures us to the house’s main entrance, where it links up with the stone walls of the facade. Although these natural materials (and neutral colours) help to keep the design looking calm, the minimalistic grey panels mimic the edgy modern interior which lies in wait on the insides.
Come rain or snow, any guest here will be sheltered by the pitched roof which envelopes the front entrance, also keeping that hot sun at bay.
One would not expect such high ceilings to be present in a one-storey home, and yet here they majestically flaunt their exquisite height with style and pride.
To make the interior even more eye-catching, sleek furnishings and décor pieces contrast with the rustic stone walls and bamboo-clad ceilings, creating a delightful mixing and matching between styles and materials.
The living room is part and parcel of an open-plan design, sharing its space with a dining area. And this is the spot which provides prime views of that lush backyard garden, and also enjoys the best incoming sunshine.
One would expect a space with such an abundance of stone to feel cold and bare, yet a decent helping of tones and textures, from soft velvet seating and plush carpeting to timber and glass surfaces, prevents this.
As soon as darkness falls, the facade becomes alive, as warm glows of lighting play with the delectable stone surfaces, creating interesting shapes and striking shadows.
To enjoy these visuals in comfort (or maybe to just relax and take in the splendid garden views), wicker furniture pieces offer up some comfy seating spots on the backyard porch.
