5 Beautiful kitchen transformations

Often the kitchen calls for reform. Although the process is not the most pleasant, especially when we think of the challenges ahead, but when the results meet our need, there is always cause for celebration. Deciding when to start this reform and defining what should be changed in the environment requires the close monitoring of good professionals.
To show what can be done with a kitchen transformation and the good possibilities for a perfect kitchen, we bring you a set of 5 different kitchen transformations from our professionals here on homify. These examples show that with patience, dedication and talent, you can reach incredible results. For this, follow us and feel these delicious aromas of inspiration. We are sure that the recipe for the success of your renovation will be much easier when you practice these references!
This kitchen had a dull and lifeless decor. The ambience was composed of customised furniture that only met the main needs of the residents, without major creative inspirations.
Cream associated with a brown tone eventually leave the setting of a dull space. The white floor and walls lined with tiles with faded figures does not transmit creativity. The lighting has disabilities, keeping many points of shade in the kitchen, and leaving it as a cramped space.
With the work directed by Marina Turnes, the transformation was complete.The change of hydraulic and electrical systems enabled the kitchen to be set up in a completely new way.
On the walls, colourful tiles offer a more vibration space. On the wall above the sink, ceramic plates with textures that mimic wood give an incredible charm to the environment. Everything was perfectly complemented by the presence of the large table of solid wood around the central island. The counter in the shape of U , in white, was an excellent choice to highlight the presence of coloured tiles and wood, also reinforcing the elegance of the environment. Lighting receives special care with sets of lights embedded in the ceiling plaster, which direct light for routine work on the counter, in addition to beautiful metal hanging lamps over the space of the stove. Different sizes are great to give rhythm to the decor, and the metal reinforces the presence of the chrome refrigerator.
Our second kitchen has been completely emptied so that we can get a real sense of its size. In addition to flooring, the wall tiles have also been worn by humidity. The limited space does not seem to offer great possibilities for change at first glance. However, the transformation that we will see soon, brought some really amazing ideas.
The result of this transformation is amazing. Despite the little room we saw earlier, the new organisation took on the total area of the kitchen with a lot of intelligence. The reform was carried out by interior architect, Lucia Helena Bellini, based in São Paulo, who has given a completely new identity to the home.
The use of a new branch in black running through the kitchen, providing a new space for organisation and quick meals, resulted in a perfectly elegant look in the space where the contrast was very well worked with light colours present in the walls, floor and ceiling. In the background, we note the great choice to arrange the appliances vertically, offering space-saving and convenience for day to day use. On the side to the left, we see that the wall was broken, offering even more fluidity and space to the environment.
One of the changes that demand more time for reform, is the kitchen cabinets. Giving up these old friends is not easy, after all, they usually have good longevity and their presence becomes a darling in the kitchen. However, as we shall see below, this was an exchange that was well worth it.
The transformation of this kitchen was awesome! Renovated by interior designer Emily Henderson, the atmosphere was much cosier and modern. The presence of laminate flooring in a woody tone was excellent for the composition of these white walls and ceiling, where even painted wooden beams reinforce the rustic look of the space.
The change to a set an island and counter in blue was just gorgeous, making an excellent addition with the chairs, the new cabinet and top in white tone. Hanging over the counter, the lights with a round shape reinforce this modern decoration, giving a touch more finesse to the space.
The old kitchen had a large tile floor and modular furniture sets. After the reform, the tiles were removed to make room for epoxy paint. A new design was developed to the practicality of using the environment. With this, the old modular furniture gave way to a planned environment where the entire length of the wall was used in the presence of a large counter that juxtaposes the black background to the cabinets.
The wall above the sink with inserts in red colour was great to give it a bit more vibrance in space, bringing more creativity to new décor.
Finally, we come to this renovated kitchen under the supervision of architect Margareth Salles, of Rio de Janeiro.
Before its appearance had already degraded, and the kitchen had its old tiles removed to receive a large painting in white colour, giving a cleaner and more spacious look. The new organisation received the presence of a granite counter, giving a great sense of unity with the floor in the same material. In the background, the former maid's room had been incorporated to ensure more spacious area, as well as take advantage of the natural light that comes through the window. With these changes, the space and amplitude gains were excellent.
Now you should be well-inspired by these projects, and you can go ahead and: Try these ideas for your own kitchen renovation!