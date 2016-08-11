Your browser is out-of-date.

20 photos of modern and unbeatable bathrooms that are affordable for everyone

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
Whose home has a really nice bathroom? Often we tend to neglect this area of the house that it should be well designed. We all deserve to have the perfect bathroom, don't we? 

Firstly, it should definitely still be functional, so although it might not be the biggest space, it should still allow anyone to move with a certain agility in the area. Secondly, this room should be equipped with quality materials, because we are talking about an environment with increasingly high humidity, where condensation and possibly mould are on the agenda. Last but not least, the aesthetic beauty is always a necessity!

If you're just looking for the perfect bathroom, today we will give you 21 really incredible inspirations that you might want to follow!

1. The modern bathroom with quality finishes

Ristrutturazione Appartamento sul Mare, Architetti Porto Cervo Architetti Porto Cervo Modern bathroom
Architetti Porto Cervo

Architetti Porto Cervo
Architetti Porto Cervo
Architetti Porto Cervo

The modern bathroom, as indeed all the rooms of the house, should be bright. The colours of the coatings are the key to achieving this goal, but remember that marble, ceramic or stoneware are the materials that will touch the hands and feet with luxury. 

2. Romantic bathroom in the attic

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

We begin with one of the most common desires: a bathroom with a sense of luxury and romance. Here we are in a very romantic wooden attic. We love the warm materials and the combination of shower and bath!

3. Classic and modern

Interior design "Hotel Abruzzi" - Roma, Arch. Lamberto Grutter Arch. Lamberto Grutter Modern bathroom
Arch. Lamberto Grutter

Arch. Lamberto Grutter
Arch. Lamberto Grutter
Arch. Lamberto Grutter

In this bathroom the shower stands out perfectly to occupy the larger part of the room, taking up the entire back wall. The sink was placed instead in a niche created specifically to avoid obstructing the entrances of the shower stall.

4. Geometric design

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Q2Design

Q2Design
Q2Design
Q2Design

In the next room, what stands out is the LED lighting chasing the geometry and proportions of the furniture. The designers made predominant use of the rectangular shape even takes hold of the wall cladding as a distinctive two-tone pattern.

5. Stone effect

Dachaufstockung eines Einfamilienhauses, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN Modern bathroom
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

In contrast, the next bathroom has the impact of an entire stone wall, which has its elegance enhanced by the aesthetic value in the clean and classy environment. A handful of white does not fail!

6. Modern budget bathroom

Box doccia con porta scorrevole, GAL srl GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
GAL srl

GAL srl
GAL srl
GAL srl

The salvation of every small bathroom: the shower enclosure with two sliding doors that perhaps is already present in your home. This modern example is composed of 8 mm tempered glass with profiles, frame and window frames made of stainless steel.

7. The Scandinavian bath

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

In a wonderful attic with wood trim and white plaster, we find our next project of the bathroom including shower and mobile laundry basket. Wood is the undisputed winner of interior spaces!

8. Splash of colour

Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern bathroom
Mario Ferrara

Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara

In this apartment in the centre of Naples, the bathroom is configured through the mixture of colour and shapes that prevail in the design of the floor, with the presence of a mobile support to wooden washbasins to emphasise linearity. The colour also turns yellow on the door that closes the partially open drawer.

9. Shabby chic

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

As if it were made from rough stone itself, the bathroom so covered will be presented with a stage character, in front of which the charm will be almost impossible to resist. In the case in which the house was already composed mainly of stone, the task would be much more immediate even at the level of costs and potential.

10. Rustic yet modern

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

To beautify even more rustic bathroom where stone reigns supreme, you can, for example, alternate this with decorative panels in patterns that do not conflict too much with the rest of the rustic coating, but rather complement the stone shades.

11. Modern and warm

PIETRA E NUOVI INTONACI - BAGNO CASA P, Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi BathroomSinks
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto—casarmonia progetti e servizi

Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto—casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi

The shower can be transparent, but if we want to have more privacy we can choose something different.On one side of this steel structure, we can see opal glass was used to separate the shower from the toilet area.

12. Perfect measurements

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto

Alfonso D'errico Architetto
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

The furnishings are the main element of the environment, denoting a definite character and style. It's important to choose them with care and attention, in a consistent and adequate manner, satisfying your appetites and  needs. Better not to overfill the space to make it messy and impractical.

13. Partition wall

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

In this room, which is almost entirely white, we find a contrast in the blinds and floor in dark hues, from brown to anthracite black. White, however, remains the main leitmotif of the bathroom. To confirm this, we also see the beautiful wall system, used as a divider between the relaxation area with a spa and health area.

14. Simple but effective

abitazione privata, Bologna, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Scandinavian style bathroom
senzanumerocivico

senzanumerocivico
senzanumerocivico
senzanumerocivico

In this bathroom, we can see the prevalence of brightness in the use of white and clean lines of the sink, emphasised and enhanced by the chrome metal structure. The lights are arranged so as to emphasise the weightlessness and airiness of this small, elegant and functional bathroom.

15. Bathroom with shower

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

The bathroom in question has a bath instead of a shower. The tank was replaced with a spacious shower which is so very convenient. Instead of the old unhygienic bathtub, we now have a box in steel and glass that gives the bathroom a whole new appeal.

16. Harmony

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
ARCHILAB architettura e design

ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

This bathroom is a combination phenomenal white and wood. The elements are arranged in a harmonious way of creating contrasts and interruptions of thought and consciousness.

17. Fresh and bright

HOTEL VILLA VIGNOLA - VASTO (CH), CERAMICHE MUSA CERAMICHE MUSA BathroomDecoration Pottery
CERAMICHE MUSA

CERAMICHE MUSA
CERAMICHE MUSA
CERAMICHE MUSA

We are fascinated by the simple and sunny atmosphere of typical Mediterranean houses, aren't we? Then why not choose for our bathroom a coating with small ceramic tiles characterised by cheerful, stylised floral patterns? To complete the effect, we match a floor on the turquoise tones, like the ocean, bringing about a fresh and light atmosphere.

18. Without tiles

Viviendas Centro Histórico Valencia, Singularq Architecture Lab Singularq Architecture Lab Modern bathroom
Singularq Architecture Lab

Singularq Architecture Lab
Singularq Architecture Lab
Singularq Architecture Lab

We can also leave exposed the brickwork on a portion of the wall, as we see in this particular case. We will create a highly effective solution, with a very minimal expense.

19. Mediterranean style

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here is another proposal in a Mediterranean style that  can be fresh and balanced.

20. A bathroom with wallpaper

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the market today, you can find a wide range of special wallpaper, made with a specific technology that makes them resistant to moisture and therefore also ideal for environments such as the bathroom or kitchen, characterised by a high production of water vapour and condensation.

Take a look at this ideabook on how to: Use wallpaper in your very own bathroom!

21. Totally white

Musterwohnung, Home Staging Bavaria Home Staging Bavaria BathroomMirrors White
Home Staging Bavaria

Home Staging Bavaria
Home Staging Bavaria
Home Staging Bavaria

Transforming an old bathroom into a comfortable and functional one can often seem to be a difficult undertaking, or impossible if not at the cost of long structural interventions which are complicated and above all very expensive. A tip to keep in mind, which can simplify the scope of the interventions, is to exploit the use of white.

Which of these 21 stars did you like the most?

