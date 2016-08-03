Your browser is out-of-date.

​6 Low-Cost Tricks To Boost Your Interior Look

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa del Portico, David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo Modern living room
Every so often we become inspired to do something new around the house. Sometimes this is a big (and costly) change, such as tearing down a wall or building a new bathroom; and other times it’s a smaller amendment, like buying a new rug for the living room. 

Since big budgets cannot be kicked out from behind every bush (unfortunately), some creativity is required to enhance our interior styles without breaking the bank – which is exactly what we are focusing on today.

So, sit back and take note!

1. Choose one focal point

Sala de estar colorida, Estúdio HL - Arquitetura e Interiores Estúdio HL - Arquitetura e Interiores Living room
Whether it’s the kitchen, bathroom, or living room, every room in your home needs a focal point, something that immediately draws all eyes towards it. Just one thing, meaning you don’t need to blow your entire budget on chopping and changing that entire room. 

This could be anything, from a colourful painting on a wall to a fabulous coffee table.

What do you think is the focal point in this living room layout above?

2. Reflect your personality

Silecia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Dining roomTables
Here’s the thing: if you just plant décor and furniture pieces left and right because “they look pretty”, you will soon grow tired of them. Or the changing trends will tell you that look is over, meaning you’ll have to come up with something prettier next time.

But if those interior elements reflect your personality and style, they’ll always be in fashion for you.

3. Bring in something exotic

Silecia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomAccessories & decoration
It could be a rug from your trip to Venezuela, or it can be a scatter cushion with an exotic image/pattern. The point is, something that looks ‘different’ and ‘foreign’ will add a striking touch to your interiors, meaning you’ll be less likely to change up the entire room. 

Just make sure that interesting element complements the rest of the room. 

Seeking an interior designer or decorator? Check out our professionals page for an extensive range of experts in the fields of architecture, design, and much more.

4. Make sure your layout is functional

Casa del Portico, David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo Modern living room
In addition to beautiful, any room needs to be practical too. Decide, for example, what your living room’s function is (conversation, a focal point such as watching TV, or visual balance), and arrange your furniture and décor pieces to fit that look.

If your room’s layout and function works for you, you’ll be less likely to swoop in and change everything.

5. Mix up those textures

T-801, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Interplay between different textures ensures some interesting character in a room, and luckily you don’t need to sell a kidney to achieve this. 

Intricate wallpaper (even if it’s just for one wall, i.e. a focal point), a scatter cushion of a certain material, a timber/metal/glass credenza, a potted plant, and you’re done!

6. Include an element of surprise

APARTAMENTO MS, Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura Wine cellar
Like a focal point, an element of surprise is meant to grab attention, and make people go “oh, look at that”. Depending on your room and style this could be virtually anything, from a wine rack to an interestingly shaped side table. 

Need some stylish inspiration? Then have a look at: 7 Ideas to Showcase Your Love For Interior Decor.

A Cosy and Affordable Family Home
Which changes will you be trying out in your interiors? Tell us all about it below...

