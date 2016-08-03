​6 Low-Cost Tricks To Boost Your Interior Look

Every so often we become inspired to do something new around the house. Sometimes this is a big (and costly) change, such as tearing down a wall or building a new bathroom; and other times it’s a smaller amendment, like buying a new rug for the living room.
Since big budgets cannot be kicked out from behind every bush (unfortunately), some creativity is required to enhance our interior styles without breaking the bank – which is exactly what we are focusing on today.
So, sit back and take note!
Whether it’s the kitchen, bathroom, or living room, every room in your home needs a focal point, something that immediately draws all eyes towards it. Just one thing, meaning you don’t need to blow your entire budget on chopping and changing that entire room.
This could be anything, from a colourful painting on a wall to a fabulous coffee table.
What do you think is the focal point in this living room layout above?
Here’s the thing: if you just plant décor and furniture pieces left and right because “they look pretty”, you will soon grow tired of them. Or the changing trends will tell you that look is over, meaning you’ll have to come up with something prettier next time.
But if those interior elements reflect your personality and style, they’ll always be in fashion for you.
It could be a rug from your trip to Venezuela, or it can be a scatter cushion with an exotic image/pattern. The point is, something that looks ‘different’ and ‘foreign’ will add a striking touch to your interiors, meaning you’ll be less likely to change up the entire room.
Just make sure that interesting element complements the rest of the room.
In addition to beautiful, any room needs to be practical too. Decide, for example, what your living room’s function is (conversation, a focal point such as watching TV, or visual balance), and arrange your furniture and décor pieces to fit that look.
If your room’s layout and function works for you, you’ll be less likely to swoop in and change everything.
Interplay between different textures ensures some interesting character in a room, and luckily you don’t need to sell a kidney to achieve this.
Intricate wallpaper (even if it’s just for one wall, i.e. a focal point), a scatter cushion of a certain material, a timber/metal/glass credenza, a potted plant, and you’re done!
Like a focal point, an element of surprise is meant to grab attention, and make people go “oh, look at that”. Depending on your room and style this could be virtually anything, from a wine rack to an interestingly shaped side table.
