13 DIY courtyards (and how to recreate them)

Nature is a great source of inspiration, so we always want to have it very close to us, either in the front of the house or in the backyard, because of its importance and everything it represents—the energy, the beauty of the plants and being in tune with the environment around us. When you want to improve your home, give it this gift full of colour to set the house apart, and so you can enjoy a completely renovated place just for yourself. The courtyard is an area where you can relax healthily, exercise, and even read your favourite book. For these reasons, today we invite you to discover the advantages of having a courtyard at home in our wonderful ideabook we have for you!