The Incredible Transformation of a Small Balcony

Having a balcony at home, especially if we live in a big city, is a huge luxury. Yet there are so many people who have a balcony, but don't know how to utilise it. Most balcony spaces are completely wasted and used as a dumping ground for storage items or washing machines… or they are left completely empty!

So today at homify, we are going to inspire you through this ideabook! We will see a complete transformation of a balcony that was only two square metres in size, thanks to design professionals Die Balkongestalter. This went from a space that was completely under-utilised to the favourite spot for the residents!