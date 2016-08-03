​An Old Garage Gets A Sleek Makeover

There is probably no other room in an entire house which gets as little love and devotion as the garage. Yes, it keeps your car (or motorbike) covered and away from the elements, and sometimes it gets used to store garden equipment, but more often than not it is a dark and dreary spot where clutter seems to be left to their own devices.
Honestly: in your cleaning ritual (however often that may be), how often do you treat the garage to a decent floor-to-ceiling scrubbing?
Don’t feel too bad for not making prime use of your garage back home, as the owners of this particular one felt the same. Such was the starting-point for today’s ‘before and after’ piece, where a tired-looking garage underwent a stylish transformation into a… well, care to take a guess?
In all honesty, this garage could have looked worse. Some decent upkeep went into keeping it clean (if not extremely tidy), and the lighting isn’t half bad (for a garage, at least).
However, it’s not all great news, as the clutter seems to be slowly getting out of hand and the walls could do with a fresh coat of paint.
At the mouth of the garage we locate a small window, which means a dash of incoming light from the surrounding exteriors – not too shabby.
What will the transformation entail? New tiles for the floor? A bigger window? How about some new storage space for the garden equipment?
It would seem our renovators had much more in mind than some new paint for the walls. In fact, the only leftover feature from the old garage is the tiled floor – everything else is brand new and super stylish!
New cabinetry in a U-shaped layout; superb new lighting; brand new kitchen appliances; more storage compartments; and some sleek new neutral tones to make this modern transformation brighter and visually spacious.
From old and cluttered garage to sleek and slim kitchen space—a job well done!
To see how well the new kitchen fits in with the rest of the house, we quickly take a look at the living room—and it is here where some warm colours make their appearance: ruby- and blush reds, which contrast most effectively with the grey fabrics and earthy-toned surface of the brick wall.
Decidedly more rustic than modern, the living room showcases a slightly different look and feel than the new kitchen, yet there’s a strong visual link between the two, ensuring a continuation in style between the old- and new areas of the house.
It’s time we took a more detailed look at the new kitchen – a stylish dose of modern beauty that was added to the existing house. With ample storage space and more than enough counter surfaces, this U-shaped layout ensures a most decent place to dabble in some cooking and/or socialising – all done with a clean and tranquil neutral backdrop of whites and greys.
A touch of metal is ensured with the appliances, ready and waiting to help the homeowners start cooking and cleaning in their brand new space.