​An Old Garage Gets A Sleek Makeover

There is probably no other room in an entire house which gets as little love and devotion as the garage. Yes, it keeps your car (or motorbike) covered and away from the elements, and sometimes it gets used to store garden equipment, but more often than not it is a dark and dreary spot where clutter seems to be left to their own devices.

Honestly: in your cleaning ritual (however often that may be), how often do you treat the garage to a decent floor-to-ceiling scrubbing?

Don’t feel too bad for not making prime use of your garage back home, as the owners of this particular one felt the same. Such was the starting-point for today’s ‘before and after’ piece, where a tired-looking garage underwent a stylish transformation into a… well, care to take a guess?