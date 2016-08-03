A Safe, Secure and Cosy Family Home

The inviting pool and deck area of this family friendly home is absolutely gorgeous. The tables and chairs make a quaint space to enjoy a meal with loved ones, while the outdoor kitchen can be enjoyed and utilised to its full potential as well. Every corner of this home is usable and well planned. Just laze around on the deck and catch a tan during the day, or take a splash in that welcoming pool to cool off during the sizzling summer. A Warm, Cosy Countryside Cottage is great to relax too.