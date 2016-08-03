A Safe, Secure and Cosy Family Home

The home we visit today has harmonious style, classic design and a spacious layout. A large house that is suitable for a big or ever-expanding family is not something seen very often for modern families. But that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible. In this edition of homify 360 we visit a home that values tradition, charm and of course a large and lovely family dynamic that spans three generations. The home has been revamped to be comfortable and stylish, while also being a great place to relax and create memories.
The classic exterior style of this home was perfectly maintained, with the original colour scheme, adapted for modern living by the addition of concrete, steel, glass and wood. Because the façade of this home can be viewed from the street, the architects aimed to make this exterior a combination of modern geometric lines and classic design.
A spacious dining room is a must have especially in a home for this size family. The wooden dining room table has a classic style that is comfortable and elegant, the room is bathed in brilliant illumination adding to the style and atmosphere. The woodenfloor in an old fashion herringbone layout adds a perfect cosiness to the interior.
This colourful kitchen creates a vibrant and brilliant cooking space for the modern home filled with traditional style. The black walls, minimalist cabinets and retro style fridge in bright yellow to add an eclectic and funky design element to the interior. The kitchen also has its own eating area, which will definitely come in handy when all the family get together for a Sunday meal.
Although this home already has a large and welcoming main kitchen, an outdoor kitchen with a terrace dining area is a great way to celebrate the fantastic weather. This gourmet section has an entertainment area, outdoor dining facility and an undercover barbecue area, along with a sink and workspace. Just think about all the family occasions that can be enjoyed in style.
In this image we catch a glimpse of the rear section of the modern home. This has a modern style that is attractive and sophisticated with elegant geometric lines incorporated into the design. The simple colour palette of white walls and black pillars has an effect on the design, making it eye-catching and appealing.
The inviting pool and deck area of this family friendly home is absolutely gorgeous. The tables and chairs make a quaint space to enjoy a meal with loved ones, while the outdoor kitchen can be enjoyed and utilised to its full potential as well. Every corner of this home is usable and well planned. Just laze around on the deck and catch a tan during the day, or take a splash in that welcoming pool to cool off during the sizzling summer. A Warm, Cosy Countryside Cottage is great to relax too.