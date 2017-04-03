Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 DIY garden ideas for those with no woodworking or home improvement skills

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Terraza Chill Out, DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz Tropical style garden
Loading admin actions …

DIY work in the garden is difficult, particularly for those with no woodworking or natural home improvement talent. But there are always solutions, and sometimes they're easier than you'd think.

We don't get all seasons in full swing in South Africa, but maintaining the garden year round is still a challenge. We want to use your gardens to their utmost potential but aren’t necessarily always sure where to begin. Well this Ideabook has been compiled to make your garden usable and smart regardless of the weather, transform that dull and dreary patio into a brilliant outdoor entertainment zone that will make the perfect setting for any social occasion. Cool, crisp fresh air and nature’s own vitamin D, now that is what the doctor ordered.

The Heating Element

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

A great way to make your garden warm, cosy and friendly is by adding a practical outdoor heating facility. There are a variety of chic and stylish options available to add warmth to your garden, however because the heater is for the outdoors, it is not really worthwhile to invest a great deal of money into it. Consider a funky and recycled outdoor heater that will add character to your garden too.

Pergola

Un JARDIN DESIGN chez soi , E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille Modern Garden White
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille

A pergola is a magical addition to any home exterior. It provides a whimsical and convenient way to enjoy the fresh air and great outdoors, while being functional and simple too. Pergolas are traditionally made from wood and makes that outdoor seating space so much more fascinating, but consider contacting a professional landscaper for information regarding installation in your own garden.

Hammock

CASA B532, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden Ceramic Grey
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

If island style is what you are after in your garden, then a hammock is a must-have! Imagine lazing around in this dreamy and comfy space on a summer afternoon, enjoying a good book or catching a nap while tanning, a hammock is funky, vibrant and a great way to relax and unwind.

A Seat or Two

HOATZÍN, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern Garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

Another essential for your gorgeous garden is of course a seating area. This means that meals, good company or even just the fresh air of the morning can be enjoyed on comfortable seating. A table made from recycled pallets, well that’s another great way to style your exterior with shabby chic inspiration in mind. Reach for the paint and create a unique table that expresses your persona.

Bright Gazebo

Terraza Chill Out, DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz Tropical style garden
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz

DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz

A gazebo drenched in romantic ambiance is a great way to celebrate nature and its beauty. This canvas tent is airy and magical, with a touch of retro style that is highlighted by the bright colours of turquoise, navy and yellow that is used for the seating area. Lanterns add a delicate yet gorgeous decorative touch to this space making it enjoyable throughout the year.

That Lattice Look

GARDENS, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

We end our Ideabook today with a final image that elegantly depicts old fashion style at its best. Lattice has long been used as a decorative outdoor feature that ensures the privacy of the garden too. This design feature makes the perfect setting for the exterior of a home, and adds super sophisticated style and elegance to any garden. If outdoor flooring is what you require, then these 10 Great Terrace Flooring Ideas are fabulous.

​14 beautiful home entrances to inspire you
How have you perked up your garden paradise?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks