6 DIY garden ideas for those with no woodworking or home improvement skills

DIY work in the garden is difficult, particularly for those with no woodworking or natural home improvement talent. But there are always solutions, and sometimes they're easier than you'd think.

We don't get all seasons in full swing in South Africa, but maintaining the garden year round is still a challenge. We want to use your gardens to their utmost potential but aren’t necessarily always sure where to begin. Well this Ideabook has been compiled to make your garden usable and smart regardless of the weather, transform that dull and dreary patio into a brilliant outdoor entertainment zone that will make the perfect setting for any social occasion. Cool, crisp fresh air and nature’s own vitamin D, now that is what the doctor ordered.