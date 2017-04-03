6 DIY garden ideas for those with no woodworking or home improvement skills

DIY work in the garden is difficult, particularly for those with no woodworking or natural home improvement talent. But there are always solutions, and sometimes they're easier than you'd think.
We don't get all seasons in full swing in South Africa, but maintaining the garden year round is still a challenge. We want to use your gardens to their utmost potential but aren’t necessarily always sure where to begin. Well this Ideabook has been compiled to make your garden usable and smart regardless of the weather, transform that dull and dreary patio into a brilliant outdoor entertainment zone that will make the perfect setting for any social occasion. Cool, crisp fresh air and nature’s own vitamin D, now that is what the doctor ordered.
A great way to make your garden warm, cosy and friendly is by adding a practical outdoor heating facility. There are a variety of chic and stylish options available to add warmth to your garden, however because the heater is for the outdoors, it is not really worthwhile to invest a great deal of money into it. Consider a funky and recycled outdoor heater that will add character to your garden too.
A pergola is a magical addition to any home exterior. It provides a whimsical and convenient way to enjoy the fresh air and great outdoors, while being functional and simple too. Pergolas are traditionally made from wood and makes that outdoor seating space so much more fascinating, but consider contacting a professional landscaper for information regarding installation in your own garden.
If island style is what you are after in your garden, then a hammock is a must-have! Imagine lazing around in this dreamy and comfy space on a summer afternoon, enjoying a good book or catching a nap while tanning, a hammock is funky, vibrant and a great way to relax and unwind.
Another essential for your gorgeous garden is of course a seating area. This means that meals, good company or even just the fresh air of the morning can be enjoyed on comfortable seating. A table made from recycled pallets, well that’s another great way to style your exterior with shabby chic inspiration in mind. Reach for the paint and create a unique table that expresses your persona.
A gazebo drenched in romantic ambiance is a great way to celebrate nature and its beauty. This canvas tent is airy and magical, with a touch of retro style that is highlighted by the bright colours of turquoise, navy and yellow that is used for the seating area. Lanterns add a delicate yet gorgeous decorative touch to this space making it enjoyable throughout the year.
We end our Ideabook today with a final image that elegantly depicts old fashion style at its best. Lattice has long been used as a decorative outdoor feature that ensures the privacy of the garden too. This design feature makes the perfect setting for the exterior of a home, and adds super sophisticated style and elegance to any garden. If outdoor flooring is what you require, then these 10 Great Terrace Flooring Ideas are fabulous.