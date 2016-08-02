A Rustic Family Home Full of Life

In this homify 360 feature we visit a fantastic and unique home that is fashionable, stylish and filled with character, charm and personality. Although this home is modern, it has some rustic elements that have been incorporated throughout the living space, making it an attractive, practical and functional home for the sophisticated family. This home is a masterpiece to experience and enjoy from all angles, let’s get started with our tour of this stunning home!
The exterior of this stylish modern home is welcoming and elegant, with a simple oriental garden creating an inviting and charming space. It’s balanced and brilliant in all aspects of design, architecture and style, making it an eye-catching sight from the street that is aesthetically pleasing. This home is definitely one to explore even more and we cannot wait to see the rest of this rustic styled abode.
The red brick walls and blue windows are definitely an eclectic combination for a home exterior, but it’s that personal style that makes this home so attractive and charming. The home is a perfect combination of vintage rustic style with a hint of modernity and chic detail and classic elegance. It’s a home that values tradition but at a new level.
The team of architects that designed this beautiful home included industrial and minimalist aspects in the open plan living room. The wooden flooring is classy, edgy and stylish, while the wall tiles on one side of the room create a funky urban setting. The natural wood ceilings brings a decorative element as well as unique charm that makes this interior warm and charming.
The kitchen is an updated take on contrasting monochromatic style, this make the gourmet cooking space sleek and modern, while also being a symbol of fantastic taste and trendy appeal. The marble kitchen island has an informal dining area which is great for a quick meal, while the wooden ceiling and flooring introduces that rustic element to the space too.
The stairs of this modern interior is manufactured from eco-friendly wooden, which is perfectly integrated into the design of the house. It is also functional, and wonderfully illuminated, adding a contemporary style. Hidden storage has been built into the area next to the staircase as well, which means that every corner of this home has been planned and included in the design. You can never have too much extra storage space in a home!
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but the last room that we visit is located on the top floor of the house. It’s a space that enjoys tranquillity and serenity, a room that is designed with Oriental style in mind, the attic is great for meditation, relaxation or just quiet contemplation. Now who wouldn’t want a room for prayer and peace? Check out This Smart, Small and Clever Home is Super Stylish too.