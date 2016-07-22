A beautiful, affordable beach house

Every family dreams of a home by the beach, and who doesn't periodically long for a retreat by the seaside? A beach house is certainly on everyone's dream list, and we can tell you it is definitely on ours! So, if this is one of your residential fantasies, you are in for a treat here with us today. We will be looking at a spectacular specimen of a seaside home in Sorona, Mexico. This project is guaranteed to impress all, and you might think you are looking at an exclusive retreat rather than a private residence. Join us to take a closer look at this idyllic family space, we are quite sure you will not regret it in the least! Mexican firm, Imativa Architects, will take you on a journey to remember.
Here we have our introduction to the Casa MRE, the stunning beach house we are to visit today. From this perspective, we see an ultramodern building, but no traces of that beach atmosphere just yet. This facade is, however, far from disappointing, since the design of the structure is very impressive. The house has elements of popular contemporary architecture which we see in all the top-quality designs around the globe. The geometric features, skewed planes and combination of different building materials make for a thoroughly modern and balanced composition.
The warmth of the timber in the facade is well contrasted by the cool, dark stone tiles and the transparency of glass. This combination is highlighted by the bordering white of the structure's shell.
Now let's move around to the back of the residence. Although the time of day is different in this picture than in the first, the mood and character of the home seem to have been altered dramatically. From this angle, which is on the beach, the house looks super elegant and romantic in the twilight.
The structure is opened up on this side, with the entire sea-facing outer wall removed and replaced by glass. The light from inside the high-ceilinged structure streams out onto the porch and to the pool, ensuring a festive visibility here on the outside.
Closest to us in the image we can see a fireplace area right on the sand. This consists of a convenient, cubed fireplace, surrounded by wooden benches to make the most of the sand and sea atmosphere.
Now that we have already viewed this house's very impressive external features, let's go take a look at what the inside of the home has to offer. Here we find ourselves in the kitchen of the building, as you can see, the interior is just as modern as the home's facade.
The kitchen looks very stylish and sophisticated in its white, grey and metallic finishes. This also provides a clean and clear background, which is always favourable for a food preparation and cooking space. The stone-finish kitchen island and breakfast counter provides a welcome contrast to the clear white of the cabinets and walls, while the steel appliances and light fixtures add a sophisticated and professional touch.
On to (one of) the bedrooms! As is to be expected from a seaside home, the bedrooms must surely all have spectacular views of the ocean and beach. In this image, we can see that is certainly the case in this example. The entire side of the room facing the ocean is a sliding glass door, ensuring uninterrupted views of the beautiful scenery. A little wooden patio also greets you as you step outside the doors, and escorts you down to the beach and water beyond.
The interior furnishings and finishes of this room are also well worth noting, although it could never compete with the natural beauty of the surroundings! The neutral colours, lack of ornamentation and splashes of intense blue ensure that the focus remains on what's really important—the ocean view!
We end off our tour of this stunning beach home with a view from the centrepiece of the home—the living area with panoramic views of the ocean beyond. This romantic image is sure to make everyone browse through holiday destinations and seek inspiration for their own beach break.
The large, open living room is decorated with only a few key items, including a comfortable sofa, extended rug and minimalist Barcelona chairs (clear winners in any interior environment!).
Through the glass partition at the back of the room, we move outward onto the patio, on which we can see a large dining table for outdoor entertaining. We won't linger on this feature too long, as we all know the real star of this show is the water beyond the patio. Here, the inhabitants will have unhindered views across the ocean that will make every sunset and sunrise a treasure to remember. To top it all off, we find an infinity pool right at the edge of the patio to make you feel like you are one with the ocean. Could it get any more luxurious than this??
For a different take on the theme, take a look at this: Rainbow beach house!