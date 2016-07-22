A beautiful, affordable beach house

We end off our tour of this stunning beach home with a view from the centrepiece of the home—the living area with panoramic views of the ocean beyond. This romantic image is sure to make everyone browse through holiday destinations and seek inspiration for their own beach break.

The large, open living room is decorated with only a few key items, including a comfortable sofa, extended rug and minimalist Barcelona chairs (clear winners in any interior environment!).

Through the glass partition at the back of the room, we move outward onto the patio, on which we can see a large dining table for outdoor entertaining. We won't linger on this feature too long, as we all know the real star of this show is the water beyond the patio. Here, the inhabitants will have unhindered views across the ocean that will make every sunset and sunrise a treasure to remember. To top it all off, we find an infinity pool right at the edge of the patio to make you feel like you are one with the ocean. Could it get any more luxurious than this??

