A Perfect Little Home

If you love hosting parents, friends and family at your home and are famous for being a good host, then this homify ideabook is for you!
We will give you some details that you can implement in your home, which will make guests feel that much more welcome when they step through your front door. It will also reduce any stresses or embarrassments when it comes to hosting.
Below are a number of details and tricks, which will guarantee that you have a good time.
Especially in summer, you want your balcony to be prepared for guests so that they can enjoy the fresh air. This will also serve as an extension of your living space, so it doesn't get too crowded or cramped.
The first thing that you need to do is have a look at your entrance hall—it should be warm and welcoming.
In terms of design, the entrance hall is the first glimpse into what the rest of the home will look like. In terms of functionality, the entrance should not contain any obstacles that may restrict the flow when people walk through the front door. The entrance hall should also be a convenient place where you can remove any jackets, hats or scarves so be sure to have some storage space or hooks.
It may also be useful to place a chair in the entrance, where guests can sit down and gather their things before they leave the house.
Have a look at these: 10 modern ideas for your entrance hall.
If your guest needs a room to rest, then it should be a little cocoon or haven packed with charm and personality.
In this design, by Casas En Escena, we can see how a comfortable bed and some attention to detail can create the most stylish and cosy bedroom. Any guest would love to stay in this space!
You can also put a desk or bedside table in this room, where guests can place their personal belongings. There should also be hangers for clothes as well as clean linen and fresh blankets. Open windows to ensure this home is adequately ventilated.
It should be like a second home for guests!
Your home should not be crowded with too many sofas, tables or decor items. Create a simple, minimalist design that is as functional as it is stylish.
You also want their visit to provide them with a sense of peace and tranquility so don't overload them with too many distractions.
Distribute side tables around the house, which guests can use frequently. They can put food and beverages down if need by and can access them if they need to put personal possessions down, without being embarrassed by asking.
Put candles and roses on tables throughout your home, giving a lovely sense of decor and color to the space. It will create a very visually appealing home.
Distribute bowls of nuts, snacks and fruit throughout the home, which can be eaten throughout the day. This removes the burden of you having to constantly check if they need food as well as removing the embarrassment of guests constantly having to ask you for food.
Also prepare a table for coffee, tea and beverages with a kettle where guests can help themselves, like these design professionals have done here. This will make them feel very at home.
Make sure that your guest bathroom is clean and hygienic with new towels and fresh smells. You should also have a towel or two handy for them to use as well as wipes, hand cream and hand wash.
Also make sure to have a dustbin available for them to use, which is visible and accessible.
A bathroom mirror is also very important, giving them an opportunity to freshen up!