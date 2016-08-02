​The Cheap but Charming Country Home

Today on homify 360° we jet off to Germany to treat ourselves to a delightful cottage that has it all: striking style, spacious layouts, eye-catching materials, and a relaxing and charming vibe that makes one feel welcome immediately.
Part of this structure’s aesthetic quality is due to its recent renovation, which included the restoration of the original brickwork and thatched roof. In addition to these amendments, the interiors were also treated to stylish makeovers, resulting in super sleek spaces that one would not expect to find in a country cottage.
But enough babbling – let’s discover this delightful summer beauty.
Few houses exude the welcoming charm that this one flaunts, and we haven’t even set foot inside. Thanks to some decent patching up, the facade is neat and clean, appearing exactly as it did when the house was first constructed.
Even the garden had its fair share of TLC, with neatly trimmed grass and expertly maintained plants adding to the charm and warmth of this country setting.
Locating the living room, we are greeted by an interesting combination of furnishings and décor pieces. With a clean and off-white colour palette that extends from floor to ceiling, the overall look is a tranquil and relaxing one that is somewhere between country charm and city sleek.
Warm dots of lighting are sprinkled throughout the room, with glass lanterns, candles, and floor lamps all adding to the homely vibe of this setting.
The kitchen decided to combine ultra smooth with country charm, and it succeeded beautifully in balancing these two extreme looks.
Boasting with the same creamy tones as the living room, a touch of bold character emerges in the form of the dark appliances, most notably that fantastic oven, appearing in a traditional form yet accommodating multi-functional systems and high-technology innovation.
Seeking the kitchen of your dreams? Our range of expert kitchen planners is waiting for your call…
Sharing the open-plan layout with the kitchen is the dining room, which maintains the same colour scheme and design. A timber table separates two formal dining chairs and bench-style seating, charmingly decorated with a multitude of plush pillows for an extra comfy seating/dining experience.
How fantastic is that chandelier dangling from above, contrasting with the cottage-themed pieces while also ensuring a bright reflection from the incoming sunshine?
If elite relaxation and cosy dreams are not guaranteed in this space, then we don’t know where they’ll appear. This bedroom flaunts a fabulous dose of cosy fabrics, pale earthy colours, and soft textures.
The layout works quite well with the pitched roof, incorporating smaller and shorter furniture pieces – except for the bed, which looks to be at least a king size model.
The shared bathroom on the top floor is a bit on the smaller side, yet looks anything but thanks to the creative layout and ingenious use of materials, such as the transparent glass shower unit, light colours, and incoming lighting which makes the majority of the space sparkle.
Don’t miss these: Brilliant ways to upgrade your bathroom.
If it’s a warm and sunny day, then it certainly calls for some outdoor relaxation – such as an al fresco dining experience. So, right through the French doors we go to the patio where our dining spot awaits.
The furniture for this particular area has been chosen not only for its beauty levels, but also its hard-wearing qualities. Rain or shine, these pieces can take it all, cancelling out the need to be covered or taken in whenever the weather does a 180.