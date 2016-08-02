​The Cheap but Charming Country Home

Today on homify 360° we jet off to Germany to treat ourselves to a delightful cottage that has it all: striking style, spacious layouts, eye-catching materials, and a relaxing and charming vibe that makes one feel welcome immediately.

Part of this structure’s aesthetic quality is due to its recent renovation, which included the restoration of the original brickwork and thatched roof. In addition to these amendments, the interiors were also treated to stylish makeovers, resulting in super sleek spaces that one would not expect to find in a country cottage.

But enough babbling – let’s discover this delightful summer beauty.