Modern and Affordable Suburban Home

If you’re a lover of clean lines, neutrals with primary colours, and accessory-free environments, then the modern design style should be right up your alley. Its essence is that it includes basic shapes, functional lines and curves, as well as materials such as metal, glass, and chrome (but sometimes a good dose of stone and brick can also be picked up).

And it makes a point of focusing on spacious layouts and staying away from overly embellished pieces.

So, what better way to celebrate our love for the modern style (and inspiring you to give this style a try) than by looking at a suburban home that is very much the epitome of modern design? Oh, and did we mention that it’s also super elegant?