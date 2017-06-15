Home improvement: 6 steps to a new terrace

The perfect terrace is not an easy feat to achieve, but it is possible…

Summer time is outdoor time: lounging outside, alternating between the sun and shade, enjoying a beverage of choice, and catching up with friends… that’s the life.

However, in order to enjoy these activities (and more), a stylish place is recommended, such as a beautiful garden or a stylish terrace. That is exactly what these homeowners had in mind when they contacted professional designers to help them zhoosh up their terrace space.

Let’s get some fabulous inspiration for our own summertime socialising, shall we?