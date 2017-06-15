Home improvement: 6 steps to a new terrace

The perfect terrace is not an easy feat to achieve, but it is possible…
Summer time is outdoor time: lounging outside, alternating between the sun and shade, enjoying a beverage of choice, and catching up with friends… that’s the life.
However, in order to enjoy these activities (and more), a stylish place is recommended, such as a beautiful garden or a stylish terrace. That is exactly what these homeowners had in mind when they contacted professional designers to help them zhoosh up their terrace space.
Let’s get some fabulous inspiration for our own summertime socialising, shall we?
Not really what we had in mind when fantasising about lazy summer days. Although the space shows promise (ample space for movement, a few decent potted trees), there is still lots of work to do before this zone can be classified as ‘beautiful’ or ‘luxurious’.
Now this is modern magic! A decent dose of light-wooden panelling has been brought in to adorn the space, enveloping it in a clean and tranquil embrace.
A mobile braai has been added (nice touch!), and the splash pool has been transformed (and filled up) to offer us a fabulous spot where we can cool off in style.
Is it just us, or does this ‘before’ picture look more like a clutter corner than an outdoor terrace? Although lots of space is available here, it doesn’t really have the pizzazz to lure us outside for some relaxation and socialising.
What a transformation! That white-toned wood took control of the sad situation and turned it into a most stylish spot where we can spend some quality time outside – even the furniture pieces are decked out in the same look and style!
But what is this? A partially covered pergola for some shade, as well as a very striking lighting fixture (also from wood, of course) in case that summer-day lounging turns into an evening thing.
Viewing the other side of the terrace (that leads into the flat), we can see that the cluttered look is not much better. Although a dining table with some chairs have been placed in the corner, they are not enough to pull us outside and make us want to spend all day here.
Not yet, anyways…
But now it’s a completely different story. Al fresco dining just got a stylish makeover, so we’re game for any meal that’s being served here. And seeing as a cupboard has been added, it means that the clutter can effectively be kept out of this new relaxation hot spot.
Notice how the white linear look contrasts with the adjoining stone surface of the wall, making this outdoor paradise stand out even more.
A decent outdoor dining spot; elegant loungers; ample seating space for the friends; the right amount of fresh lushness; a splash pool ideal for beating the heat – and all of this in a clean and elegant look that is definitely timeless.
What more could we want for our summer days?