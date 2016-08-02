6 Ideas for a Sensational Braai Area

Who hasn't organised a gathering of family and friends around a braai when the weather permits?
The garden, patio and terrace areas are gaining more and more prominence when it comes to a place where you can concentrate your decor focus.
And in South Africa, a braai plays a very big role in these spaces! There are so many sleek and stylish models out there, which can enhance the entire look and feel of the exterior of your home. Gone are the old-school braai's that feature mountains of coals. Now we get gorgeous designs made up of geometric shapes and lines, which can cook the best selection of meats, vegetables, fish and seafood.
You'll have to read through the rest of this ideabook to see the feast that we have prepared for you!
Spectacular! If you like to cook and organise meals, then this braai is for you. This is a fantastic outdoor kitchen, which transforms your garden into a cutting-edge space thanks to this modern design.
This image shows us how cast iron braai's not only look gorgeous but can provide top class cuisine. An outdoor kitchen is ideal for terraces and modern, small courtyards. You don't need too much space!
Why not incorporate a rustic braai onto the terrace or inside the kitchen? This will enable you to cook your favourite steaks and sausages all year around, no matter what the weather is doing!
This multi-functional design, by professionals De Vuurtafel, shows how a braai space doesn't only need to be an area for cooking or preparing food. Why not make it a relaxing, living space too?
While a braai is great for grilling juicy meat and vegetables, it can also double up as a fireplace, leaving us mesmerized by the dancing of the flames. It makes being outside that much more pleasant and warm, especially in the winter months too!
Fire has not changed since it was first discovered or the way that we use it. Of course, the rituals around the fire have evolved. Because of this, different structures have been created to house fires, some of which are true works of art. Some feature very unique architecture while some feature intricate structures that work in beautiful harmony with the garden.
Dare to be creative!
If you have a smaller garden or like a more basic look and feel, then it could be a good idea to embed the braai in the stones or bricks. This is comfortable, practical and very easy to use. You can also build it yourself!
Just because you want to go for a rustic look and feel, doesn't mean that you have to have an old-school braai. Combine the latest technology with a gorgeous, rustic setting.
In this design, we can see how the new silver braai features bring fabulous shapes and texture to the brick background.