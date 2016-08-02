6 Ideas for a Sensational Braai Area

Who hasn't organised a gathering of family and friends around a braai when the weather permits?

The garden, patio and terrace areas are gaining more and more prominence when it comes to a place where you can concentrate your decor focus.

And in South Africa, a braai plays a very big role in these spaces! There are so many sleek and stylish models out there, which can enhance the entire look and feel of the exterior of your home. Gone are the old-school braai's that feature mountains of coals. Now we get gorgeous designs made up of geometric shapes and lines, which can cook the best selection of meats, vegetables, fish and seafood.

You'll have to read through the rest of this ideabook to see the feast that we have prepared for you!