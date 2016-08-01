A Smart, Stylish and Secure Home

The terrace of this home is a great spot for outdoor dining, it means enjoying the panoramic mountain views while drinking your essential morning coffee or how about extending your living space to the exterior of your home and have dinner under the stars. This area is both functional and romantic, and is elegantly lit by the downlights that deck the ceiling throughout the interior of the living space and the outdoors. These: 9 Fabulous and Super Smart Terrace Ideas might just be perfect for your home.