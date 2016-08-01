Your browser is out-of-date.

13 Easy to Copy Small Gardens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Kleiner Garten ganz Moos (Groß), Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Asian style garden
Loading admin actions …

Modern homes often do not have much outdoor space, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be difficult and costly to create your own holistic and stylish green space in or around your house. These fantastic and economic gardens are easy to implement, and will add an elegant, fascinating and attractive quality to your home, all you need is a few square metres, some creativity and the drive to get this DIY project done. Here are 13 ways to add a gorgeous garden to your home.

1. Front Garden

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern Garden
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

By adding plants to the front of your home, you instantly decorate and highlight the façade, which is why it is important to consider the size of the plants. Use a variety of flowers and small ferns for your garden instead of large palm trees, especially if your home is small. Larger plants will overpower the space and tower over the house.

2. Cute Space

HOATZÍN, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern Garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

If you have a small patio or walkway outside your home, then creating a garden that adds a beautiful and enchanting atmosphere is a must. This gravel pathway with a simple garden will instantly make your home more interesting.

3. The Minimalist

Niza 582 Ostende, Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Modern Garden
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

A small garden doesn’t have to be green, how about using reeds, bamboo, river stones and gravel for that minimalist garden to suit your minimalist home. These textures create a balanced look for your garden, and needs very little maintenance too, and is great option for a busy professional.

4. Cosy Corner

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

A smaller garden has an innate cosiness about it already. But to ensure that this space remains elegant and perfectly decorated, landscapers advise against overloading the garden with unnecessary décor. Remember that because space is limited, less is more! Your garden will be serene, harmonious and comfortable too.

5. Jeepers Creepers

La Casa de Titi - Caballito, APPaisajismo APPaisajismo Modern Garden
APPaisajismo

APPaisajismo
APPaisajismo
APPaisajismo

If your garden is located against or close to a windowless wall, then tall plants are a great option, alternatively consider vines for that full green wall that is attractive and rustic. However, remember that vines require regular maintenance to keep them manageable and looking stylish.

6. Some Colour

PLANTAS YJARDÍN, Cuantatienda Cuantatienda Garden Plant pots & vases
Cuantatienda

Cuantatienda
Cuantatienda
Cuantatienda

Adding some colour will definitely make your garden more dynamic and lively. Vibrant pot plants are the perfect way to decorate your garden area and creates a decorative feature to outdoor stairs and window sills.

7. Zen Inspiration

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

If an Asian style garden is what you have been dreaming about, then this Zen inspired green space will add style and sophistication to your home. Simple and chic, it's gorgeous in every way.

8. Staircase Garden

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

If you have no outdoor space to create your dream garden, but your indoors are in need of some vibrant colour and fresh air, then adding a garden at the bottom of your stairs is one way to make a statement. These: 5 Fabulous Stone Gardens to Modernise your Living Room will make a statement of style.

9. Flower Beds

Fachwerk Eiche , Chippie Chippie
Chippie

Chippie
Chippie
Chippie

Flower beds are a great way to spruce up your exterior, especially if you don’t have a lush green lawn to style up. These wooden boxes revive an old-fashion garden style that is moveable and romantic, now just to choose your favourite colour flowers.

10. Recycle Style

Traditional Wooden Seed Tray Lilac Coast Garden Plant pots & vases
Lilac Coast

Traditional Wooden Seed Tray

Lilac Coast
Lilac Coast
Lilac Coast

If you love going green, then you should love recycling too, just think how to creatively revive those plastic cups and wooden boxes piled up in your backyard. Now you have a reason to use them.

11. Plants in Some Pots

Mediterraner Garten, Claudia Wolf GARTENDESIGN Claudia Wolf GARTENDESIGN Garden Furniture
Claudia Wolf GARTENDESIGN

Claudia Wolf GARTENDESIGN
Claudia Wolf GARTENDESIGN
Claudia Wolf GARTENDESIGN

So you may not have much actual ground to create your garden in, but that shouldn’t stop you. Pot plants are a great way to plant greenery all over your brick-floored garden, and because they can be moved. Your garden will never look the same. Choose some colourful flora, medium sized plants and even a tree or two for that chic outdoor space.

12. Deck Garden

Kleiner Garten ganz Moos (Groß), Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Asian style garden
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung

Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung

Create your own oasis of elegant style and greenery with this adorable deck style garden. There is enough space to relax and unwind while you take a nap in the midday sun, with that gorgeous greenery not too far away either.

13. Lovely Lighting

A Roof Garden, Chelsea, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Patios
Bowles & Wyer

A Roof Garden, Chelsea

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

Illumination is vital throughout the home, this will create a comfortable and romantic atmosphere at night, which will have a majestic and enchanting effect on your garden. A perfect idea for that outdoor date night you had planned.

Which small garden would you consider for your home?

