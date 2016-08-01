13 Easy to Copy Small Gardens

Modern homes often do not have much outdoor space, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be difficult and costly to create your own holistic and stylish green space in or around your house. These fantastic and economic gardens are easy to implement, and will add an elegant, fascinating and attractive quality to your home, all you need is a few square metres, some creativity and the drive to get this DIY project done. Here are 13 ways to add a gorgeous garden to your home.