7 Decor Tricks You Have to Know

Do you have a passion for interior decorating? A need to make your home look amazing and remain trendy? Well in this edition of homify, we have a look at expert tricks of the interior decorating trade that are sure to make your home fantastic! These tips are easy to implement and have the ability to give your home the mini-makeover you’ve been contemplating for a while. If modern design and an elegant interior is what you’re after, then continue reading this inspirational Ideabook.
Any fantastic and modern home will definitely have an attractive entrance. This is after all the first part of the home that guests see when they visit your home. It is important to make this space inviting and welcoming while being free of clutter too. Think about the most elegant and attractive pieces to include here, whether it be a coat rack or clever storage unit to securely house all your essentials.
The perfect way to create a bright and fresh interior style is by incorporating vibrant colours in the design. By adding pastel shades to your décor you can instantly perk up the mood of your home, while also creating an interior that is reflective of your character, style and personality. There is also something relaxing and comforting about a serene and tranquil home decorated in welcoming colours.
A room such as this has been perfectly decorated using textured fabrics and chic style. Every inch, from the comfortable seating area, to the tapestry hanging on the wall is luxurious and dramatic. This style feature is attractive and relaxing with an Arabian inspired décor that might be just what your imagination needs to escape reality.
In modern homes, décor, design and clever storage each play a role to make an interior look fantastic. This monochrome bathroom is simple and gorgeous in every way, the shelves are minimalist and unusual, but adds a unique and stylish touch to the bathroom. This is a fantastic way to introduce a personal aspect to this elegant bathroom, allowing the homeowner to decorate the space with special items. Thinking of sprucing up your bathroom, here are: 6 Bathroom Makeoever Ideas Without Renovation.
Interior designers always stress that brilliant illumination is a great way to create a more fantastic home. This means that special attention needs to be given to darker and hidden areas in the home, such as the staircase. By lighting up the stairs, the home has a modern and attractive quality that exudes style and a cosy atmosphere.
Do you have an unutilised courtyard space that is bare and boring? Then perhaps consider creating your own private garden that allows you to enjoy fresh air and nature in the comfort of your own home. This is a relatively inexpensive way to make use of areas in the home that you already have, so add some vibrant flowers, gorgeous greenery and of course a comfortable seating space for outdoor dining.
A bedroom that is decorated in simplicity and style is a great feature in any home. Using neutral colours, comfortable textures and luxurious materials are the perfect way to make a bedroom décor elegant, attractive and relaxing. This space should exude romance, serenity and chic style, while also being a great escape from the hectic world of work. It’s definitely dreamy and harmonious in every way.