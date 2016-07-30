The Fantastic, Modern Family Home

Have you ever considered foregoing the sights and sounds of the city and heading to the forest? If you aren’t one for camping and the rustic features of nature, but would still like to experience the great outdoors, then this homify 360 feature is perfect for you. The unbelievable forest setting of this cabin-like home, along with modern amenities and stylish architecture makes this structure a masterpiece home worth viewing. You can still be a stylish creature of comfort while getting back in touch with nature.
This first glimpse of the gorgeous home is almost eerie under the night’s sky, but there is something charming and attractive about it too. The illumination is brilliant, creating an eye-catching aura that exudes positivity, cosiness and charm. The architects of this magnificent cabin have maintained a transparent approach of interior by including the beauty of glazing into the décor.
Taking a walk outdoors surrounded by the beauty of nature in its element can do a lot for the body and mind. Now how about just sitting outside and breathing in the fresh air… that will probably have a great effect on the body and mind too. This deckarea is the perfect way to enjoy the great outdoors, it’s furnished with comfortable chairs that complement the surroundings entirely. Now just for that cup of coffee.
If the weather is not conducive for a morning stroll, then how about just enjoying the sights of nature? The fireplace in the living room is a great way to warm up on a chilly day, while admiring the picturesque forest landscape. It’s calming, charming and irresistible. The furniture is creates the perfect setting for comfort and relaxation, and the bright coloured scatter cushions bring some fantastic outdoor colour inside too!
This dining room is spacious and elegant and would be a great space to enjoy a fantastic meal with some great company. Homes such as this are perfect for large families or people with a wonderful and every expanding social circle. Although the furniture is modern and sleek in design, it still corresponds perfectly with the natural forest surroundings.
The bathroom of this gorgeous home in the forest is creative and stylish, not only is this relaxing indoor spa spacious, but it also has an amazing and calming view of the outdoors! Enjoy soaking up the suds while admiring the greenery in the privacy of the bath tub, and if it’s privacy you need, then a functional and practical window blind has been installed to keep prying eyes at bay.
This image brings us to the end of our visit to the extraordinary home in the woods. Be amazed at how stunning this unique home looks at night, it’s almost enchanting! Forest living has never been so fabulous. But with some creativity, imagination and getting out of your comfort zone, a home in the woods might just be the solution to all your problems. Check out: Cosy, Beautiful and Full of Life – You’ll Love This Home