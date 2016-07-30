The Fantastic, Modern Family Home

Have you ever considered foregoing the sights and sounds of the city and heading to the forest? If you aren’t one for camping and the rustic features of nature, but would still like to experience the great outdoors, then this homify 360 feature is perfect for you. The unbelievable forest setting of this cabin-like home, along with modern amenities and stylish architecture makes this structure a masterpiece home worth viewing. You can still be a stylish creature of comfort while getting back in touch with nature.