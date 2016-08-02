The Amazing Renovation of an Old Apartment

Today we are going to explore a studio apartment that was built 30 years ago, but hasn't had any renovations or make-overs, not even small ones. It also has not undergone any maintenance, until recently when the owners decided to let it undergo a massive renovation to breathe new life into this 195 square metre floor.
This is where interior design professionals Design Seven came in, giving this apartment a full-on renovation. Their focus was to update it with a modern style, while maintaining the existing features from the original structure. This is not only a great choice economically, but adds an old-school charm to the space. It's also a sentimental way to preserve the history of the building.
Let's take a look!
The floor of the living room was greatly deteriorated thanks to the passage of time as well as the lack of maintenance in this space. This deterioration is visible throughout this space, including the wall coverings and ceiling. We can see that it was once was a very elegant and classy space, however.
An old glass lamp hangs from the ceiling, while the false ceiling is practically about to fall apart. The great thing about this is that it means there is more space to work with above the false ceiling.
This home was virtually uninhabitable! No wonder an intervention was necessary.
In this space, we can see how the walnut cupboards were recovered and restored, looking very elegant and modern. They also work in harmony with the updated interior decor, while serving as a functional space where items can be stored day to day. The walnut flooring gives this space a whole new look and feel.
This area now looks very elegant and classic, but if you open the cupboards you are aware of the restructure and the updated style. The dark wooden tones give a sense of luxury to the home.
Tip: If you're going to go for dark tones, make sure you have plenty of light in your home so that the space does not become overwhelmingly dark and dingy.
The kitchen and dining area is one of the favourite places of the owners of this apartment, which is why they have gone for an integrated design that is more social and interactive. White wooden folding doors offer segregation if need be and can be seen in the far right-hand corner.
The kitchen furniture and kitchen island are designed in a charcoal black colour, contrasting beautifully with the white stone counter tops. This creates a very sleek and modern look, which is accentuated by the spheres of different sizes that hang from a cove in the ceiling. The false ceiling also provides lots of illumination in this space, thanks to the soft and subtle kitchen lighting.
In this image, we can see the spheres in a bit more detail, which is a very unique form of decor that brings together the lighting in the ceiling with the rest of the room. This is a beautiful point of attraction in this space.
The grey and blue spheres are the same size, while the smaller spheres are finished in a black tone. This creates a chromatic experience, which enhances the colour scheme of the whole space.
The owners also wanted to improve both the natural light and the artificial light in this space and the designers rose to the challenge.
Two entire walls have been replaced with glass windows as well as white screens, which control the amount of natural light that filters into this space. Don't you love the effect that it has?
The natural light complements the artificial light, which is located in the false ceiling in the form of strips of LED lights. This gives a touch of elegance to the space, along with ambiance.
The master bathroom features a tub, shower and sink with a unique geometrical design.
The shower is compartmentalised by a brick wall as well as a glass screen that reaches all the way to the ceiling. The black lacquered aluminum adds an edgy touch to the look and feel of this space.
Stoneware was chosen for the flooring of this space, working in harmony with the turquoise and beige tiled walls. The LED lights in the ceiling transform this space into a functional yet aesthetic bathroom.
In this image we can see the dressing table in the master bathroom, which is designed with style, enhancing the elegance of this space. The LED lighting further amplifies the elegance of this feature, illuminating the mirror that covers the entire length of the wall.
The furniture that is placed under the mirror features solid granite wood that is very thick and chunky. It also houses a chest of drawers, which is great for storage space.
The wooden furniture brings in a touch of warmth to this space, with the varnish highlighting every detail and grain. This is the perfect finishing touch to this space!