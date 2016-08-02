The Amazing Renovation of an Old Apartment

Today we are going to explore a studio apartment that was built 30 years ago, but hasn't had any renovations or make-overs, not even small ones. It also has not undergone any maintenance, until recently when the owners decided to let it undergo a massive renovation to breathe new life into this 195 square metre floor.

This is where interior design professionals Design Seven came in, giving this apartment a full-on renovation. Their focus was to update it with a modern style, while maintaining the existing features from the original structure. This is not only a great choice economically, but adds an old-school charm to the space. It's also a sentimental way to preserve the history of the building.

Let's take a look!