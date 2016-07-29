Smart and Sleek Johannesburg Living

Living in the country is a dream for many. Some want to retire there after years of hard work, others vacation there on weekends, and then there are homeowners who just do what they can to build a forever home in the country as a means to relax and unwind, while gaining access to fresh air and a beautiful landscape. The home we feature today on homify 360 is outstanding in all respects. It's the masterpiece design of a South African architect, and includes a number of aspects that make it proudly South African in every way!