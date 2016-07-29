Smart and Sleek Johannesburg Living

Living in the country is a dream for many. Some want to retire there after years of hard work, others vacation there on weekends, and then there are homeowners who just do what they can to build a forever home in the country as a means to relax and unwind, while gaining access to fresh air and a beautiful landscape. The home we feature today on homify 360 is outstanding in all respects. It's the masterpiece design of a South African architect, and includes a number of aspects that make it proudly South African in every way!
The main exterior of this home exudes quality, style and sophistication. The neutral colour palette, simple geometric lines and private balconies add a personal touch to the living space, accentuating a welcoming and attractive facade. The wooden decor is reminiscent of classic farm house design, while the use of shiny glass creates an updated and modern design. It's a beautiful home that we cannot wait to see more of. The architects of this gorgeous home created something truly stylish yet comfortable.
A brilliant bedroom with a neutral decor is the perfect way to be comfortable and relaxed at home. It's a classic take on decor that ensures the bedroom will remain trendy and tasteful for years to come. The all-white bed linen adds that hotel like interior design appeal that makes the sleeping quarters of this home attractive, cosy and welcoming to all guests. The bedroom is decorated in a minimalist style with very few extra pieces of furniture, so this decor is sleek, uncluttered and fabulously stylish too.
The balcony of the main bedroom has a magnificent of view of the surrounding countryside, a view that can even be enjoyed from the luxurious bath tub. The simple style of the interior can be appreciated from this angle too, which shows the elegant and inviting bedroom decor that is spacious yet simple. The bedroom has an en suite bathroom that is romantic and private, creating an atmosphere of intimacy in this space.
This is the view of one of the guest bedrooms in the country style home, it boasts stylish design and decor, while offering fantastic lush green scenery. This is a great way to imagine that you are in some far away land where the unbelievable beauty of nature has come to life. Again we see elegant and neutral decor used in the interior of the bedroom, creating a sleeping area that is comfortable and absolutely gorgeous. Who wouldn't want to wake up to this wonderful natural landscape of eye-catching fauna and flora?
Everyone knows that taking a shower is a fantastic way to feel rejuvenated, relaxed and ready to face the day, but an outdoor shower such as this will revitalise your mind and body. The cool and crisp morning air and hot shower is a great combination to wake up a tired body, not forgetting the gorgeous view of the outdoors that will make your shower entertaining and eye-catching as well. It's something anyone with a spacious home should consider installing. Here is A Warm, Cosy Countryside Cottage for you to admire.