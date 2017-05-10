Woodworking: 7 Simple Ideas to include timber in your garden

At homify, we always have ideas for your garden, with great options that will leave your home finished with the most incredible decor. These ideas that we bring you come from suggestions from all over the world. This allows us to get the best of the best when it comes to ideas!
Now that we are on the subject of gardens and good ideas, we have some suggestions that will transform your garden incredibly, without you having to spend too much.
The use of wood in the decorating of gardens is an excellent option as its natural look and feel works in perfect harmony with garden spaces, further enriching the environment. The secret is to flex those creative muscles and use wood in the best way possible!
You'll be so inspired by the ideas that we have prepared for you.
Therefore, look no further for simple and surprising ways to implement these incredible ideas, making your garden the star of the home. By implementing wood, even in the form of boxes and pots for flowers, you will be contributing to a very sustainable and savvy space.
Along with solid wood, bamboo is very popular because of its versatility. Widely used for making furniture or for various crafts, bamboo pieces are also excellent when it comes to decor. It also works in just about any surrounds and the garden is no exception.
The decor of this garden, designed by professionals Bambootec, is very original where bamboo has been used as flower boxes, which are suspended on the wall. The aesthetic result is incredible!
These are also easy to make and work so well when it comes to decorating a large white wall, transforming a plain space into an inspiring garden.
There is nothing better than fresh food, fresh out of the pan, spiced with herbs from your very own garden.
Having a herb or spice garden at home is always a great idea. They are easy to plant and you can simply find the seeds at the supermarket. Your own grown herbs and spices also offer a plate of food a much fresher taste and are, of course, free from pesticides.
There are many ways to plant a small herb and spice garden. This creative design, by Luiza Soares, for example is an example of how old fruit crates or pallets can be recycled to create wall of herbs and spices. With the right background, this is a very stylish, modern and trendy wall! Don't you love how the designers have painted this wall black, creating a chalkboard where you can write down the names of the herbs or spices? What a relaxed and creative atmosphere!
If you love the presence of plants, but you don't have enough time to grow a garden or enough space, it can be frustrating. However, with just a little bit of creativity and a good idea, you can achieve the perfect green environment without needing a garden.
Your balcony or terrace can be transformed into a beautiful vertical garden with plants or flowers of different species. Don't you love how the wood and the plants and flowers contrast in this design?
All that you need is a large wooden panel fitted against the wall, a set of solid wooden boxes (varnish them for that extra touch!) and some flowering plants. This is very elegant and simple, yet gorgeous!
To create elegance in a garden or even inside the home, wood can be a great choice as it provides a wealth of detail as well as a warm and earthy look and feel. Whether used on the walls, on the floor, for pots or flower beds or for a structure in in the garden, it exudes beauty and personality in this environment.
You can also opt for a wooden deck or terrace, extending the living space outdoors. Add some vines or a vertical garden for an extra touch of beauty.
Creativity is never expendable. Using the most diverse ways to create an amazing and colourful garden that is packed with personality is always worth it.
The key here is know how to use the good ideas found here at homify to your advantage. In this design by Casa Nova, for example, we can make the most of this idea where there is a little wooden cart packed with flowers. This can be used to transport flowers and plants in your garden or as a permanent flower bed.
Don't you think this makes for amazing decor?
The recycling of objects is a smart way to be more eco-friendly and look after the environment, as well as cut costs. This is also an excellent way to put creativity in motion and make decor that is full of personality and originality.
In this project, the use of horizontal wooden panels along the wall is an excellent base for a vertical garden. It is decorated with wooden boxes. These are all recycled materials that have been assembled beforehand, making this a very convenient and economical option for decorating the garden. All that you need for this design are some old pallets!
Excellent and affordable ideas make a big difference when it comes to your decor.
Expanding on what we said in the previous point, this great panel of pallets has been used to install a vertical garden in the garden itself, giving lots of personality to the environment. The structure was mounted in perfect alignment, covering the whole wall and serving as a support structure for climbing vines and flower pots.
This adds a very rustic look and feel to the garden—gorgeous!