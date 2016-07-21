Empty shell to timber belle

When it comes to small apartments, people often feel discouraged about their options for renovation. Regardless of the size of your home, however, there should be no reason that you can't transform your home into whatever you want! It is a feature of our urbanised modern life that homes are generally getting smaller for your average family living in the city. Apartments are becoming a standard family dwelling unit with increasing appeal. Therefore, it is only fitting that apartments are no longer just temporary shelters, but lifelong homes, and this means that a renovation will be inevitable at some point in time.

Today we will look at the renovation of an 80 square meter apartment in Tokyo, Japan. We have absolutely no doubt that you will be quite impressed with the transformation that took place here. A stripped and bare apartment if given a new life which had been envisaged with great creativity and imagination. Timber fills the space for a warm and welcoming feeling—the ideal little home! Interested and what took place here? Let's go take a closer look…