Building with Straw: 6 Exotic and Cheap Ideas!

Often straw is overlooked as a material but for South African architecture it is wonderful in that it is economical and you can use it in abundance.

Using coarse sand, clay and chopped straw can create the perfect insulation for a structure. It's also great for the support of a prefabricated structure. This is a resource that is found in abundance, so you should utilise it!

The mixture of these materials is known as adobe or adobe walls, which can be used for foundations, columns and concrete slabs. This a very traditional building technique, used as far back as in colonial architecture.

Woven straw can also create a beautiful, supportive ceiling that keeps the room below it temperate.

Let's be inspired by straw today!