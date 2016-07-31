​Before and After: An Artistic Makeover

When it comes to interior makeovers, there are quite a few choices at our disposal. This ranges from the small and quick fixes, such as changing scatter cushions and rugs, to the bigger and more costly amendments, like repainting an entire room or breaking out a wall.

Today’s fixer-upper here on homify’s ‘before and after’ section definitely falls in the latter category: a makeover that involved significantly more work (and money), yet was worth it. The project? A small apartment with a sloping ceiling that needed some elegant touches. The end result? Well, see for yourself…