​Before and After: An Artistic Makeover

When it comes to interior makeovers, there are quite a few choices at our disposal. This ranges from the small and quick fixes, such as changing scatter cushions and rugs, to the bigger and more costly amendments, like repainting an entire room or breaking out a wall.
Today’s fixer-upper here on homify’s ‘before and after’ section definitely falls in the latter category: a makeover that involved significantly more work (and money), yet was worth it. The project? A small apartment with a sloping ceiling that needed some elegant touches. The end result? Well, see for yourself…
Although the apartment is quite small, we can see it has massive potential. Adequate lighting floods in from the windows and decent floor space means we can get quite creative with décor and furniture.
That sloping ceiling, however, presents a slight challenge. How does one make it stylish and not let it intrude on the interior space?
Well, this is certainly one way to draw the attention away from the ceiling – focus on the walls instead. Those beautiful accents with palm-leaf patterns on a golden backdrop certainly makes for an eye-catching factor in this interior space.
And see how stunning the implemented lighting takes the form of a wall cornice, adding some welcome shine to the room.
Although this design style is most definitely modern, we can’t deny the artistic touches that are flaunted everywhere. Our designers most definitely had fun with this project, as it shows in their creative work.
Glass sliding doors are a fabulous touch, as they take up less floor space than regular doors, plus allow incoming light from adjoining rooms to seep into this layout as well.
The palm-tree wall is definitely the focal point of this open-plan layout, and here we can see it in the kitchen’s side, adding a delightful contrast to the dark and white cabinetry.
Although we’re in the kitchen, it is clear that the entire open-plan room has been dotted with ceiling downlighters, casting down a superb and enchanting glow onto the interior surfaces. But not only does this add sufficient lighting, it helps to make the space feel bigger and brighter.
Another smart way to draw the attention away from a sloping ceiling? Built-in cabinets that take up the entire height of the wall. How fabulous does this storage- and display space look without overcrowding the small apartment?
When it comes to small spaces, ingenious thinking is a must, not only for style purposes, but to avoid the cluttered look.
Here we see how our designers effectively take care of this problem: cabinets that help with ample storage space, as well as transparent chairs that take up much less visual space than an opaque seater would.
Now this is elegance done right! Long flowing curtains; a striking focal wall that stylishly replaces a headboard; neutrals in tones of golds and greys; and just the right amount of décor and furniture pieces to ensure a clean and open layout.
Sweet dreams are most definitely guaranteed here!
How do you make a room that is slightly on the smaller side seem larger? Well, there are a number of ways, but a transparent material is one of them. Thus, the reason why our designers opted for a closet with transparent doors, which elegantly enhances the effect of visual space.
Seeing as the rest of this apartment flaunts an unforgettable style, there is no reason why the bathroom should be left behind – and it hasn’t. Clean neutrals, shiny surfaces, and a focal piece that adds some style and character, which in this case is a niche decorated with some patterned wall tiles.