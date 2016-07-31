Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Stylish Ideas For Your Interior Garden

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Home sweet home, Grupo HC Grupo HC Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Thanks to evolution in the design- and architectural realms (or should we just call it ‘innovative thinking’?), indoor gardening is no longer just a few potted plants on a windowsill. Today we can flaunt some lovely trees in our homes, if we have the legroom and required tools to accomplish an interior garden space. 

A fantastic location, the appropriate plants, and a good lighting source – sounds easy enough, right? 

Well, if you have been thinking about sprucing up your interiors with some fresh greenery, then this article is specially for you, for we are taking a look at some super modern examples of interior gardens – for our love of elegance and also for your inspiration, of course.

1. A stunning display case

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern conservatory
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

We kick off with a bang – a stylish one. Just see how fantastic all these elements come together: white pebbles, a few potted plants, modern lighting fixtures, and all of these displayed behind a crystal-clear glass pane.

The perfect décor piece for your sophisticated interiors, don’t you agree?

2. An essential location

The Running Wall Residence, LIJO.RENY.architects LIJO.RENY.architects Houses
LIJO.RENY.architects

The Running Wall Residence

LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects

Of course that indoor garden of yours needs to be noticeable, as well as practical. Take a look at this prime location: right next to the staircase (meaning it’s in a frequently used location), plus it gets an adequate dose of natural lighting from the nearby windows.2

3. Small, yet effective

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style conservatory
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Bigger is not necessarily better. Take a look at our example above: a modest section of pebbles and stones, joined by a few plants and a tiny water feature. Small, yet very striking. 

Seeking a professional interior designer/decorator to help you plan that amazing indoor garden? Look no further…

4. Pick your plants wisely

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

Indoor gardens differ greatly from outdoor ones, as they require different amounts of sunlight. That is why some careful consideration needs to go into your choice of indoor garden plants. Ask your local nursery for advice on this.

5. The right light

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

Near a window or any location that gets optimum natural lighting is the best spot for your indoor garden. Our favourite location? Right underneath a skylight (as pictured above), as your selection of plants and flowers will be spoiled with ample sunlight to photosynthesise in peace. 

Plus, the light is sure to make those white pebbles (if you choose to add these) sparkle with style.

6. Creative placements

Zeitgemässe Innenraumbegrünung , BAUMHAUS GmbH Raumbegrünung Pflanzenpflege BAUMHAUS GmbH Raumbegrünung Pflanzenpflege Commercial spaces Synthetic White Office buildings
BAUMHAUS GmbH Raumbegrünung Pflanzenpflege

BAUMHAUS GmbH Raumbegrünung Pflanzenpflege
BAUMHAUS GmbH Raumbegrünung Pflanzenpflege
BAUMHAUS GmbH Raumbegrünung Pflanzenpflege

You don’t have to resort to only your entrance hall or next to the staircase to place your indoor garden. As long as you remember the vital elements such as lighting and visibility, you can get quite creative with where you opt for those indoor greens.

How about right behind your living room sofa, as pictured above?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Underneath the stairs

Home sweet home, Grupo HC Grupo HC Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

That weird area underneath the staircase is ideal for about a thousand functions (such as extra storage, a small study, a bookcase, etc.) – and an indoor garden is one of them! Not only is this an effective way to use up that space that so often goes vacant, but it transforms it into an eye-catching feature that spruces up your interiors in a stylish and fresh way. 

Take a look at these: 10 Genius, easy solutions for the space under your stairs!

8. Additional details

Showroom Love Tiles 2015- Espaço residencial, Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA Commercial spaces Exhibition centres
Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA

Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA
Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA
Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA

Don’t think that some white stones and a fresh dose of sunlight means your indoor garden is complete. What about some additional features to make it more “wow”? 

Some fancy wall art, a striking wall finish, artificial lighting fixtures, decorative elements, furniture pieces – the possibilities of how you can zhoosh up your interior garden surroundings are quite endless.

Just be sure to stop before it reaches a cluttered look. But until then, have fun!

The Fantastic, Modern Family Home
What ideas do you have for an interior garden? Share with us below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks