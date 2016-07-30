8 Cool and Colourful Patios

So you have always wanted to visit the Caribbean and spend some time at the seaside, but unfortunately it’s far out of your budget, which means you’re out of luck. However, creating your own island style getaway in the comfort of your ownbackyard is a fantastic option for those who like to use their imagination, while saving a few bucks too. Just think about the fantastic seaside, enjoying the fresh air in your hammock, sipping on cocktails. But would a Caribbean holiday destination be without some vibrant and attractive colour? Let’s be inspired by these awesome patios!