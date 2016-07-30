8 Cool and Colourful Patios

So you have always wanted to visit the Caribbean and spend some time at the seaside, but unfortunately it’s far out of your budget, which means you’re out of luck. However, creating your own island style getaway in the comfort of your ownbackyard is a fantastic option for those who like to use their imagination, while saving a few bucks too. Just think about the fantastic seaside, enjoying the fresh air in your hammock, sipping on cocktails. But would a Caribbean holiday destination be without some vibrant and attractive colour? Let’s be inspired by these awesome patios!
This courtyard is amazing from every angle! The tropical environment has definitely come to life with colourful plants in a warm colour palette. A patio styled like this is also a great solution for a small outdoor space, every part of the flooring and wall space has been perfect utilised, with a variety of plants being the focal point!
This patio combines a variety of elements to work with the natural environment. The leafy vines that stretch across the roof and the wall add a sensational Mediterranean aspect to the décor, while the vintage style outdoor eating area is perfectly sophisticated and elegant.
A vertical garden is a fantastic outdoor décor that has gained popularity in recent years. The garden creates an almost living feature wall, adding eye-catching gorgeous greenery to the outdoors. The pink beams and yellow walls of this patio are the perfect fit for the green wall, making attractive and possibly even the talk of the town.
Texture and style can add personality to a patio and this feature wall is no different. It stands out above the wood, plants and outdoor elements, while creating the perfect contrast to the smooth green wall next door.
Historic homes often feature colonial elements, this could be anything from a tiled roof to large windows and even a fantastic central courtyard such as this! The architects really highlighted creativity and sophisticated style with this design, showcasing classic style and striking colour.
A waterfall is a striking and breathtaking sight in any situation, but incorporating a water feature into a patio makes for a soothing sound and stunning element, especially when accompanies by hanging plants, vines and of course a fuchsia pink wall. It’s risky, but makes a statement too.
Seating space must be included in any exterior relaxing décor and this minimalist furniture definitely makes for a stylish feature. However, before making a purchase of outdoor furniture, bear in mind that this will be exposed to the elements, so wood, wicker and iron are your best bet for long lasting furniture that is durable and strong.
A hammock is a definite must-have when planning a relaxing patio area that mimics island style living. This one enjoy a colourful and vibrant outdoor space too, with yellow and blue adding authenticity to that chilled seaside space. These 9 Fabulous and Super Smart Terrace Ideas are amazing!